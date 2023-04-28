X

    Dalton Kincaid Draws Rave Reviews for Josh Allen, Bills Mafia After NFL Draft 2023

    Erin WalshApril 28, 2023

    INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 03: Tight end Dalton Kincaid of Utah speaks to the media during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 3, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)
    Michael Hickey/Getty Images

    Josh Allen has another weapon.

    The Buffalo Bills selected former Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid with the No. 25 pick in the 2023 NFL draft on Thursday night, trading up from No. 27 in a deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars to do so.

    Buffalo Bills @BuffaloBills

    The moment <a href="https://twitter.com/_DaltonKincaid?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@_DaltonKincaid</a> got the call. <br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/nflnetwork?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nflnetwork</a> <a href="https://t.co/JiGSoeWrmI">pic.twitter.com/JiGSoeWrmI</a>

    Heather Prusak @haprusak

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bills?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bills</a> GM Brandon Beane on Dalton Kincaid: "Us trading up tells you how we value him. He was the best player on our board by our opinion."

    Chris Brown @ChrisBrownBills

    Beane on Kincaid's skill set: Elite hands, really good route runner. Good feel setting up defenders. There's always a card telling a player what to do, but sometimes the defense changes &amp; he's got great instincts. This guy's like Cole Beasley w/a different body type. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bills?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bills</a>

    Kincaid spent all of his three college seasons at Utah and is coming off an impressive 2022 season in which he caught 70 passes for 890 yards and eight touchdowns in 12 games.

    Bleacher Report's NFL Scouting Department ranked Kincaid as the third-best tight end in the 2023 class behind Notre Dame's Michael Mayer and Georgia's Darnell Washington and as the No. 28 prospect overall.

    B/R NFL Scout Derrik Klassen wrote of Kincaid:

    "Kincaid should have no issue seeing the field early and often. He can align anywhere you can imagine putting a tight end. He is a plus athlete, he has elite catching skills, and he's willing to get after it as a blocker. Kincaid's age (already 23) and subpar weight/strength levels limit his ceiling a bit, but he's a ready-made two-way contributor. Kincaid would serve best in a spread, vertical-focused offense that embraces his movement skills and blocking ability in space."

    Kincaid should jump right into the Buffalo offense alongside Dawson Knox, and he should be another top target for quarterback Josh Allen.

    Dalton Kincaid Draws Rave Reviews for Josh Allen, Bills Mafia After NFL Draft 2023
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    Bills Mafia was pleased with the franchise's selection, noting that Kincaid and Allen could be one of the top quarterback-tight end duos in the NFL in a few years:

    Ben Pawlak @benpawlak4

    To Bills fans who are upset that we drafted Dalton Kincaid…<br><br>Watch his tape and look at his measurables. He is a weapon who will immediately contribute to our offense. <br><br>Yes, there are other holes on the roster. I don't care. He was the best offensive player available BY FAR.

    Ma5on Stan @mattlatona2405

    The Bills have been saying that they would take the best player available at their pick, and Dalton Kincaid was that player <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BillsMafia?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BillsMafia</a>

    Luca @lucaiantorno

    Dalton Kincaid has a little Kelce to him. That's a great pick for the Bills, and stole him from the Cowboys.

    Justin 🧃 @justinsiejak

    The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bills?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bills</a> select Utah TE Dalton Kincaid.<br><br>I love this pick for the Bills. Kincaid was considered by some as the best pure pass catcher in the draft.<br><br>Get ready for some 12-personnel.

    StraightTalkSports @StraightTalkSp1

    Bills mafia is going to love Kincaid. Perfect TE to pair with Josh Allen. Can he be his version of Travis Kelce??

    Siah @SiahMoto

    Bills getting Kincaid.. nightmare for the rest of the AFC East. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLDraft?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLDraft</a>

    Sam Monson @PFF_Sam

    LOVE Dalton Kincaid to the Bills.<br><br>That dude has SPECIAL receiving skills.

    Jackson McCoy @ShaolinShoGunMA

    Bills really going prime <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Panthers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Panthers</a> with two TEs... Knox and Kincaid is a nice pairing! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLDraft?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLDraft</a>    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLDraft2023?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLDraft2023</a>

    Joe Sayre @jsayre74

    12 Personnel, Kincaid or Knox in the slot? Bills took a weapon and I'm down with it! <a href="https://t.co/zt8H8ikEbX">https://t.co/zt8H8ikEbX</a>

    J.L @John___IV

    Dalton Kincaid when the bills what a steal! Wow.

    Hänsel @UberHansen

    I LOVE the Dalton Kincaid pick. It meshes with everything the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bills?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bills</a> have done this offseason.<br><br>Homerun.

    While fans are already touting Kincaid as a Travis Kelce-like player, it's probably a little too early to give him that type of reputation. Regardless, this was a solid pick for the Buffalo offense and one that should make an immediate impact.

    The Bills have been so close to a Super Bowl berth over the last several seasons, and the addition of Kincaid to the Buffalo offense could help get them over the hump in the near future.