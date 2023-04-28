Dalton Kincaid Draws Rave Reviews for Josh Allen, Bills Mafia After NFL Draft 2023

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Josh Allen has another weapon.

The Buffalo Bills selected former Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid with the No. 25 pick in the 2023 NFL draft on Thursday night, trading up from No. 27 in a deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars to do so.

Kincaid spent all of his three college seasons at Utah and is coming off an impressive 2022 season in which he caught 70 passes for 890 yards and eight touchdowns in 12 games.

Bleacher Report's NFL Scouting Department ranked Kincaid as the third-best tight end in the 2023 class behind Notre Dame's Michael Mayer and Georgia's Darnell Washington and as the No. 28 prospect overall.

B/R NFL Scout Derrik Klassen wrote of Kincaid:

"Kincaid should have no issue seeing the field early and often. He can align anywhere you can imagine putting a tight end. He is a plus athlete, he has elite catching skills, and he's willing to get after it as a blocker. Kincaid's age (already 23) and subpar weight/strength levels limit his ceiling a bit, but he's a ready-made two-way contributor. Kincaid would serve best in a spread, vertical-focused offense that embraces his movement skills and blocking ability in space."

Kincaid should jump right into the Buffalo offense alongside Dawson Knox, and he should be another top target for quarterback Josh Allen.

Bills Mafia was pleased with the franchise's selection, noting that Kincaid and Allen could be one of the top quarterback-tight end duos in the NFL in a few years:

While fans are already touting Kincaid as a Travis Kelce-like player, it's probably a little too early to give him that type of reputation. Regardless, this was a solid pick for the Buffalo offense and one that should make an immediate impact.

The Bills have been so close to a Super Bowl berth over the last several seasons, and the addition of Kincaid to the Buffalo offense could help get them over the hump in the near future.