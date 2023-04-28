Bryce Young Will Bring 'Everything I Have' to Panthers After Being No. 1 Draft Pick

David Eulitt/Getty Images

When asked what he will bring to the Carolina Panthers, 2023 first overall pick Bryce Young answered, "Everything I have."

"I'm going to give everything to the franchise, to the organization, to the coaches that believed in me and drafted me," Young told NFL Network after his selection Thursday. "I'm forever indebted for that. So everything I have, preparation not just on Sundays but throughout the entire week, I'm going to give it my all."

Last month, the Panthers traded with the Chicago Bears in order to select Young as their new franchise quarterback with the No. 1 pick.

"As amazing as this moment is, and I'm going to try to live in the moment, I can't wait to get to work tomorrow and start building off of that," Young said.

After acquiring the No. 1 pick, the Panthers had to make a choice between between Young and Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud.

Carolina head coach Frank Reich said he and Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer had reached an agreement on which signal-caller would be the new face of the franchise on the Monday before the draft.

"It was kind of like a proposal—and I said yes," Reich said, per the Associated Press. "But there is consensus, and we are excited."

Carolina last selected a quarterback at first overall when it chose Cam Newton with the No. 1 pick in 2011. During Newton's 10 years in Charlotte, the Panthers went to the playoffs four times. They have not returned since 2017, and they have not had a franchise quarterback since Newton.

Young helped Alabama claim the SEC championship with his Heisman Trophy-winning 2021 season and then led the Crimson Tide to an 11-2 record in 2022. Carolina is now hoping his efficient passing and his ability to read the field can similarly boost the team's competitiveness as it fights to climb back into the postseason picture in 2023.