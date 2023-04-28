Dalvin Cook, Austin Ekeler's Best Landing Spots After 2023 NFL Draft Day 1

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Day 1 of the 2023 NFL draft has come and gone, and two of the best running backs on the board were selected in Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs.

While the Atlanta Falcons filled their hole at running back by drafting Robinson and the Detroit Lions doing so by drafting Gibbs, there are still a number of teams that could use some help at the position this offseason.

Two of the best players who could be available ahead of the 2023 campaign are Minnesota Vikings veteran Dalvin Cook and Los Angeles Chargers star Austin Ekeler.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported April 15 that "all options" are on the table for Cook this offseason, including a trade or release by the Vikings. The 27-year-old is set to account for $14.1 million against the salary cap in 2023, and Minnesota likely wants to save some money by cutting or trading him.

Cook, who has rushed for 1,000-plus yards in four straight seasons, would be a solid addition for any franchise. He's coming off a 2022 campaign in which he rushed for 1,173 yards and eight touchdowns in 17 games.

The 27-year-old is also a solid pass-catcher having caught 39 passes for 295 yards and two scores last season.

Ekeler requested a trade from the Chargers on March 13. His agent told ESPN's Adam Schefter that the running back requested permission to speak with other franchises about a trade after preliminary contract negotiations with L.A. didn't go as hoped.

The 27-year-old is entering the final year of his contract worth $7.8 million and will become a free agent after the 2023 campaign.

Ekeler has rushed for 900-plus yards in back-to-back seasons and is coming off a 2022 campaign in which he rushed for 915 yards and 13 scores in 17 games. Like Cook, he's also solid in the passing game and caught 107 passes for 722 yards and five scores last season.

With Cook and Ekeler available this offseason, the Denver Broncos, Dallas Cowboys, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Miami Dolphins are interesting landing spots for the veteran running backs.

Denver Broncos

When you think about the Broncos and who they have available at the running back position, you might not think they need to add another RB this offseason.

However, it would be extremely beneficial for the franchise to do so with the injury to starting running back Javonte Williams, who appeared in just four games during the 2022 season before tearing the ACL, LCL and posterolateral corner in his right knee in October.

While Broncos general manager George Paton told reporters April 20 that Williams would be back during the 2023 season, he didn't provide a timeline for his return to the field, meaning Denver could use a player to fill the void in the meantime.

The Broncos signed former Cincinnati Bengals running back Samaje Perine this offseason, but he has never been a regular starter in six NFL seasons. Adding a more established player like Cook or Ekeler would be huge as Denver aims to get back into the postseason in 2023.

Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys also don't have a dire need at running back, but after releasing Ezekiel Elliott this offseason, the franchise doesn't have another proven back behind Tony Pollard.

Malik Davis, Rico Dowdle and Ronald Jones are the only other players on the roster at the position, and none of them will make up for the loss of Elliott.

Pollard is more than capable of handling RB1 duties after rushing for 1,007 yards and nine touchdowns in 16 games last season. However, he and Elliott formed a formidable one-two punch, and that's something the Cowboys might be looking for again in 2023.

Adding another RB1 such as Cook or Ekeler would give the Cowboys one of the most effective running back rooms in the league. Additionally, it would take a lot of pressure and work off Pollard.

Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins retained both Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr. at running back this offseason, but they're still lacking a true No. 1 back as both players are big injury risks.

Mostert rushed for 891 yards and three touchdowns in 16 games last season, but prior to that, he spent five-plus injury-riddled seasons with the San Francisco 49ers.

Wilson, who was traded to the Dolphins from the 49ers during the 2022 campaign, rushed for 392 yards and three scores in eight games with Miami last season.

Neither Mostert or Wilson has posted a single 1,000-plus-yard rushing season in their career.

Additionally, the only other running backs on the Miami roster behind Mostert and Wilson are Salvon Ahmed and Myles Gaskin.

Miami's offense needs to develop a more consistent running game, and what better way to do that than adding either Cook or Ekeler?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers have Rachaad White, Chase Edmonds, Ke'Shawn Vaughn and Patrick Laird on the roster at running back entering the 2023 season, but that's not a strong group that Tampa Bay could undoubtedly upgrade.

White, a 2022 third-round pick, appeared in 17 games for the Bucs last season, rushing for 481 yards and one touchdown. The franchise likely didn't see enough from the Arizona State product to hand him the full-time starting role, so adding a seasoned veteran would be ideal.

The running back position becomes a little more important for the Bucs following Tom Brady's retirement. Acquiring one of Cook or Ekeler to work alongside White or take over the starting position would make Tampa Bay a much better team in 2023.