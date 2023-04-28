Projecting Where Hendon Hooker Will Be Drafted After Day 1 of 2023 NFL Draft

Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Not initially projected as one of the top four quarterback prospects in this year's draft class, Tennessee's Hendon Hooker saw himself slip out of the first round on Thursday night as just three quarterbacks were taken.

Alabama's Bryce Young, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud and Florida's Anthony Richardson all heard their names called within the first four picks, and the expectation was a couple more signal-callers would follow suit.

But it never happened.

Hooker, 25, is recovering from an ACL tear, which hurt his draft stock a bit, but there were still a few people who thought he could have sneaked his way into the first 31 picks.

Despite the disappointment, there are still several landing spots that could be a good fit for him over the next couple of rounds or so:

Tennessee Titans

Minnesota Vikings

Seattle Seahawks

Los Angeles Rams

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.