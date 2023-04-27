X

    Lamar Jackson Gets What He 'Deserves' as Ravens Fans Celebrate $260M Contract

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVApril 27, 2023

    BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 02: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens celebrates after J.K. Dobbins #27 scored a touchdown in the first quarter against the Buffalo Bills at M&T Bank Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
    Patrick Smith/Getty Images

    Hours before the 2023 NFL draft, the Baltimore Ravens announced they had struck an agreement on a five-year contract with star quarterback Lamar Jackson.

    Baltimore Ravens @Ravens

    We've agreed in principle on a 5-year contract extension with QB <a href="https://twitter.com/Lj_era8?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Lj_era8</a>‼️ <br><br>😈😈😈😈 <a href="https://t.co/tQj1Rzqcha">pic.twitter.com/tQj1Rzqcha</a>

    According to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports HQ, the contract is worth $260 million total. Jackson has $185 million in total guarantees, Anderson added.

    NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the Ravens "stepped up and offered him a deal that trumped" the five-year, $255 million extension Jalen Hurts signed with the Philadelphia Eagles earlier this month.

    Plenty of people were happy to see Jackson get paid:

    The Ravens Realm @RealmRavens

    "Ravens, Lamar Jackson agree to terms on contract extension."<br><br> <a href="https://t.co/9JcVtOnhfS">pic.twitter.com/9JcVtOnhfS</a>

    Kyron Samuels @kyronsamuels

    lamar stayed solid. took the unnecessary &amp; deliberate attacks from media in stride. never jumped out of character. and never folded and got an agent. <br><br>this is special. lotta y'all owe lamar an apology. <a href="https://t.co/CZWZOtbMgF">pic.twitter.com/CZWZOtbMgF</a>

    Dave Zirin @EdgeofSports

    Lamar Jackson should have a lot of critics and doomsayers muttering "whoops." This standstill was not just guaranteed money. It was about getting a better, pass-first OC. It was about having a real receivers room. This was about him taking control of his career. And he's done it.

    Ben Troupe @BenTroupe84

    Congrats to Lamar Jackson. Youve earned every single cent. Lets go.

    𝑻𝒖𝒂𝑺𝒁𝑵 👑 @GlowGangCapp1n

    Happy for lamar, he deserves it that bag 💰🌟

    saul @saul_434

    Lamar won. Good for him. Ravens caved. <a href="https://t.co/jh78YG7R0m">https://t.co/jh78YG7R0m</a>

    Robyn Hearn @robynehearn

    Lamar deserves this.

    Mella ❤️ @_jaaaygeee

    Finally Lamar got what he deserves!

    Ramey @HoodieRamey

    Lamar Jackson finally signed a long term deal with the Ravens. <a href="https://t.co/4rUGl24rB3">pic.twitter.com/4rUGl24rB3</a>

    Complex Sports @ComplexSports

    Lamar Jackson agreeing to a new five-year deal with the Ravens 🔥 <a href="https://t.co/4NmBGozGjo">pic.twitter.com/4NmBGozGjo</a>

    Robert Griffin III @RGIII

    Lamar looking at everybody who said he needed an agent <a href="https://t.co/NZsU5B1Adh">pic.twitter.com/NZsU5B1Adh</a>

    SportsNation @SportsNation

    Lamar in Baltimore for five more years‼️ <br><br>Mood: <a href="https://t.co/ONXak48dfc">pic.twitter.com/ONXak48dfc</a>

    Ian Hartitz @Ihartitz

    LAMAR GOT PAID LET'S PARTY <a href="https://t.co/EAolQIcetq">pic.twitter.com/EAolQIcetq</a>

    Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 @big_business_

    Lamar Jackson got his bag with no agent <a href="https://t.co/tcjkepTgoF">pic.twitter.com/tcjkepTgoF</a>

    This was always the optimal outcome for Jackson and the Ravens.

    The 2019 MVP has a head coach, John Harbaugh, who fully trusts him and tailors the offense to his skill set. The arrival of offensive coordinator Todd Monken could mean a larger emphasis on the passing game as well, which will allow Jackson to showcase his arm more and avoid the wear and tear that comes with running the ball 100-plus times per season.

    Baltimore had no realistic path to getting an upgrade at quarterback, and the longer this saga dragged on, the tougher it would have been to form any sort of succession plan. The alternatives were pretty bleak.

    In the end, everybody got what they wanted.

