Giants Rumors: CB Deonte Banks, WR Jordan Addison Linked Ahead of 2023 NFL Draft

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

A lot of NFL draft action will take place Thursday night before the New York Giants select at No. 25.

Depending on how the first 24 picks shake out, the Giants could land a player they have been linked with, who include cornerback Deonte Banks and wide receiver Jordan Addison, per ESPN's Jordan Raanan.

The Giants like Banks "a lot," per Raanan. That connects with a report by Pro Football Network's Tony Pauline, who noted New York "covets a cornerback" in the first round.

Banks recorded 38 tackles, eight pass breakups and one interception in 12 appearances for Maryland as a senior in 2022. He showed off impressive agility at the combine with a 4.35-second 40-yard dash.

New York has also reportedly shown interest in Addison, who won the Biletnikoff Award as the best receiver in college football with Pittsburgh in 2021.

The Giants reportedly brought Addison to New Jersey for a visit earlier this month, and Addison said Wednesday he's heard from the Giants "a lot" during the predraft process.

Both Banks and Addison could be gone by the time the Giants select at No. 25. Banks, who had been projected to be a fringe first-round pick, has risen to the No. 20 spot, per NFL Mock Draft Database. Addison could also end up as a top-20 pick.

New York will have to see how much of the night plays out before determining if Banks or Addison is an option with its first-round pick.