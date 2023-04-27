NFL Draft 2023 Rumors: Texans Intend to Keep No. 2 Pick; 'Growing Sense' They Take QB

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Amid recent rumors that the Houston Texans prefer a defensive player with their top pick in the 2023 NFL draft, they could be having a late change of heart.

Appearing on Thursday afternoon's SportsCenter, ESPN's Ed Werder reported there is "a growing sense" around the NFL that the Texans will use the No. 2 pick to select a quarterback.

Werder noted Texans general manager Nick Caserio told him they intend to keep the pick.

Despite Werder's reporting, there's still not a lot of certainty about what the Texans are going to do.

Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 in Houston reported Thursday morning the Texans aren't expected to use either of their first-round picks (No. 2 or 12) to add either Will Levis or Anthony Richardson.

Wilson also noted it would be "a major surprise" if the team takes C.J. Stroud at No. 2.

According to Wilson, the Texans "have a high opinion" of Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker but likely wouldn't take him until their second-round pick at No. 33 if he gets to that spot.

Earlier this week, ESPN's Todd McShay reported the "most likely outcome" for the Texans with the second overall pick is either Alabama edge-rusher Will Anderson Jr. or Texas Tech edge-rusher Tyree Wilson.

If nothing else, Caserio and the rest of the front office are doing a good job of sending out a lot of smokescreens to keep everyone off the scent of what they might be thinking in the final push before the start of the draft.