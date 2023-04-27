Jeremiah: Titans Linked to Anthony Richardson Trade at No. 8, Tannehill to Cardinals

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Tennessee Titans are rumored to be interested in trading up to pick No. 8 to secure quarterback Anthony Richardson on Thursday, per NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah.

The Titans are also considering dealing quarterback Ryan Tannehill in a separate transaction, Jeremiah said.

"Last night I heard a rumor that the Titans were gonna trade up to [No. 8] to secure Anthony Richardson to try and keep anybody else from moving up to get him, and then Ryan Tannehill was gonna get traded to the Arizona Cardinals," Jeremiah told Dan Patrick on the April 27 episode of the Dan Patrick Show.

The Titans currently hold the 11th pick in the first round, while the Atlanta Falcons own the eighth.

Prior to Richardson's redshirt sophomore season at Florida, he made just one start as a backup. In his first, and only, year starting, he connected on 176 of 327 passes for 2,549 yards and 17 touchdowns.

There were notable struggles with accuracy in many games—he finished the season with nine interceptions and a 53.8 percent completion rate—but those improved throughout the campaign. In his final six games with the Gators, he put up 12 touchdowns to just two picks.

Following the season, Richardson's draft stock climbed thanks to a record-breaking show at the 2023 combine. He demonstrated the speed he showed during his 81-yard touchdown run, recording the fastest 40-yard dash (4.43 seconds) by a quarterback in 10 years.

With 13 collegiate starts under his belt, Richardson doesn't have as much experience as other signal-callers in the draft. His stats and improvement over the season show clear upside, however, and the Titans are reportedly determined to get a quarterback after seeing Tannehill's numbers dip in spite of his huge cap hit in 2022.

In TennesseeTitans.com's final roundup of 120 mock drafts, 14 analysts predicted Richardson going to Tennessee. If the Titans believe he is the answer to their signal-calling struggles, they will likely need to move into the top 10 to make sure they don't miss him.