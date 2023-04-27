Hailey Van Lith Transfers to LSU from Louisville; Will Join Angel Reese, More

Alika Jenner/Getty Images

Senior guard Hailey Van Lith announced Thursday on Instagram that she is transferring to LSU for the 2023-24 season.

Van Lith previously announced earlier this month that she was entering the transfer portal after spending the past three seasons at Louisville.

By joining LSU, Van Lith is set to play for the reigning national champions next season alongside NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player Angel Reese.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

