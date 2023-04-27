Dick Groat, Pirates Legend, Dies at Age 92; Also Played 26 Games in NBA

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Dick Groat, who won two World Series championships in Major League Baseball and also had a brief stint in the NBA, died Thursday morning due to complications from a stroke.

He was 92.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of such a beloved member of the Pirates family and Pittsburgh community," Pirates Chairman Bob Nutting said in a statement released Thursday. "He was a great player and an even better person ... His was a life well lived. He will be missed."

Groat was a dual-sport athlete who was the No. 3 overall pick of the 1952 NBA draft by the then-Fort Wayne Pistons. He played only one season for the Pistons due to a combination of a hiatus to serve in the United States Army and then-Pirates general manager Branch Rickey's insistence Groat only play one sport professionally.

