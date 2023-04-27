X

    Giannis Antetokounmpo Says Bucks' Season Wasn't a Failure: 'It's Steps to Success'

    Adam WellsApril 27, 2023

    MILWAUKEE, WI - APRIL 26: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks stands for the National Anthem before the game against the Miami Heat during Round 1 Game 5 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs on April 26, 2023 at the Fiserv Forum Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
    Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images

    After a stunning first-round playoff loss to the Miami Heat, Giannis Antetokounmpo pushed back against the notion that this season was a failure for the Milwaukee Bucks.

    Responding to a question from The Athletic's Eric Nehm during the postgame press conference, Antetokounmpo said "it's steps to success" when talking about the totality of the 2022-23 campaign:

    "It's a wrong question; there's no failure in sports. There's good days, bad days. Some days you're able to be successful, some days you're not. Some days it's your turn, some days it's not your turn. And that's what sports is about. You don't always win. Sometimes other people win. And this year somebody else is going to win, simple as that."

    NBA on TNT @NBAonTNT

    "Michael Jordan played 15 years, won 6 championships. The other 9 years were a failure?"<br><br>-Giannis' passionate response to if he considers the Bucks' season a failure <a href="https://t.co/G5VtwnGXYq">pic.twitter.com/G5VtwnGXYq</a>

