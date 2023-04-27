Giannis Antetokounmpo Says Bucks' Season Wasn't a Failure: 'It's Steps to Success'

Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images

After a stunning first-round playoff loss to the Miami Heat, Giannis Antetokounmpo pushed back against the notion that this season was a failure for the Milwaukee Bucks.

Responding to a question from The Athletic's Eric Nehm during the postgame press conference, Antetokounmpo said "it's steps to success" when talking about the totality of the 2022-23 campaign:

"It's a wrong question; there's no failure in sports. There's good days, bad days. Some days you're able to be successful, some days you're not. Some days it's your turn, some days it's not your turn. And that's what sports is about. You don't always win. Sometimes other people win. And this year somebody else is going to win, simple as that."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.