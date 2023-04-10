NBA Playoff Picture 2023: Bracket, Early Odds and Predictions

0 of 3

Harry How/Getty Images

The 2023 NBA playoff picture wasn't cemented until the final day of the 2022-23 season, but now it's here.

And it's spectacular.

Kawhi Leonard will tussle with Kevin Durant in the first round. So will Donovan Mitchell and the New York Knicks. Oh, and depending on how the play-in tournament shakes out, we'll get Ja Morant against either LeBron James or Anthony Edwards, too.

The matchups only get juicier from there.

In other words, this might feel like less of a postseason than it does a thrill ride. It's time to buckle up and get ready for the playoffs with a look at the official bracket, the latest championship odds from FanDuel Sportsbook and our play-in tournament predictions.

