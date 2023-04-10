    NBA Playoff Picture 2023: Bracket, Early Odds and Predictions

    Zach Buckley@@ZachBuckleyNBAFeatured Columnist IVApril 10, 2023

      LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 09: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts after a 128-117 win over the Utah Jazz at Crypto.com Arena on April 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
      Harry How/Getty Images

      The 2023 NBA playoff picture wasn't cemented until the final day of the 2022-23 season, but now it's here.

      And it's spectacular.

      Kawhi Leonard will tussle with Kevin Durant in the first round. So will Donovan Mitchell and the New York Knicks. Oh, and depending on how the play-in tournament shakes out, we'll get Ja Morant against either LeBron James or Anthony Edwards, too.

      The matchups only get juicier from there.

      In other words, this might feel like less of a postseason than it does a thrill ride. It's time to buckle up and get ready for the playoffs with a look at the official bracket, the latest championship odds from FanDuel Sportsbook and our play-in tournament predictions.

    NBA Playoff Bracket

      SACRAMENTO, CA - OCTOBER 24: De'Aaron Fox #5 of the Sacramento Kings faces off against Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors on October 24, 2021 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California.
      Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

      Eastern Conference

      First Round

      No. 1 Milwaukee Bucks vs. No. 8 seed

      No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers vs. No. 5 New York Knicks

      No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers vs. No. 6 Brooklyn Nets

      No. 2 Boston Celtics vs. No. 7 seed

      Play-In Tournament

      No. 7 Miami Heat vs. No. 8 Atlanta Hawks

      No. 9 Toronto Raptors vs. No. 10 Chicago Bulls

      Western Conference

      First Round

      No. 1 Denver Nuggets vs. No. 8 seed

      No. 4 Phoenix Suns vs. No. 5 Los Angeles Clippers

      No. 3 Sacramento Kings vs. No. 6 Golden State Warriors

      No. 2 Memphis Grizzlies vs. No. 7 seed

      Play-In Tournament

      No. 7 Los Angeles Lakers vs. No. 8 Minnesota Timberwolves

      No. 9 New Orleans Pelicans vs. No. 10 Oklahoma City Thunder

    Championship Odds

      WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 04: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks dribbles the ball against the Washington Wizards in the second half at Capital One Arena on April 04, 2023 in Washington, DC.
      Rob Carr/Getty Images

      Milwaukee Bucks +240 (bet $100 to win $240)

      Boston Celtics +370

      Phoenix Suns +460

      Golden State Warriors +750

      Philadelphia 76ers +900

      Denver Nuggets +1100

      Los Angeles Lakers +2200

      Memphis Grizzlies +2400

      Los Angeles Clippers +4000

      Cleveland Cavaliers +4200

      Sacramento Kings +5000

      New York Knicks +13000

      Miami Heat +21000

      Toronto Raptors +25000

      Minnesota Timberwolves +25000

      Atlanta Hawks +25000

      Brooklyn Nets +37000

      Oklahoma City Thunder +50000

      Chicago Bulls +50000

      New Orleans Pelicans +50000

    NBA Playoff Picture 2023: Bracket, Early Odds and Predictions
    Play-In Tournament Predictions

      MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 06: Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat in action against the Atlanta Hawks during the third quarter of the game at Miami-Dade Arena on March 06, 2023 in Miami, Florida.
      Megan Briggs/Getty Images

      The Heat took three of their four games with the Hawks this season, and in Atlanta's only win, it had zero answers for Jimmy Butler, who scored 34 points on 11-of-16 shooting (and a perfect 11-of-11 from the line). He won't let Miami lose this game on its home court.

      Out West, the 7-8 game looks similarly easy to call.

      The Lakers are finally healthy and not coincidentally playing their best basketball of the season (9-2 to close the campaign). The Wolves, meanwhile, just lost Jaden McDaniels to a fractured hand after he punched a wall, and who knows how they'll handle Rudy Gobert, who punched teammate Kyle Anderson earlier in that same game.

      The 9-10 games are trickier, though one wouldn't be if the Pelicans had a healthy Zion Williamson (sadly, they won't).

      Even without the bouncy big fella, though, New Orleans should have enough to handle the ahead-of-schedule squad from Oklahoma City. Toronto is a better balanced team than Chicago, but our crystal ball likes the Bulls' offensive firepower, particularly in a revenge game for DeMar DeRozan.

      If that's how things play out, we'd finally have the Pelicans at the Timberwolves and the Bulls at the Hawks to settle the last two spots. Our crystal ball likes New Orleans and Atlanta in those matchups with huge games from Brandon Ingram and Trae Young, respectively, being the difference.

