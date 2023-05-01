Lance Boykin NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Seattle Seahawks' UDFA CB

Chris Bernacchi/Diamond Images via Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'2"

WEIGHT: 200

HAND: 9 3/4"

ARM: 32 3/8"

WINGSPAN: 78 1/8"

40-YARD DASH: 4.72

3-CONE: TBD

SHUTTLE: 4.39

VERTICAL: 30.5"

BROAD: 10'4"

POSITIVES

— Excellent length and size. Ideal for cornerback in the NFL.

— Very good ball skills and hands to catch the ball away from his body.

— Great vision in zone. Has a good feel for his threats and has the ability to bait the quarterback into throws.

— Triggers quickly to the run and quick game. Uses his quickness to dip and rip past blocks.

NEGATIVES

— Plays high in his backpedal, which can affect him sinking his hips and redirecting.

— Long strider with above-average speed and lack of recovery speed when beat. Has trouble with stop-and-go routes.

2022 STATISTICS

— 11 G, 58 TOT, 2 TFL, 1 SK, 1 FF, 2 INT, 8 PD

NOTES

— DOB: 8/31/2000

— 23 Starts

— East-West Shrine Bowl

— 2022 All-Sun Belt Second Team

— 2021 transfer from Old Dominion

OVERALL

Lance Boykin spent two years at Coastal Carolina after transferring from Old Dominion in 2021. He has excellent length and size for the position. He's a raw player with excellent traits, but he needs to clean up some of his technique.

Boykin is a long strider who has above-average speed when he's able to open up and run. It may take some steps for him to get going, but he does a good job of running with receivers when he's able to stay on top of the route. He's able to show his quick feet and burst on routes that are in front of him. Boykin takes poor angles to receivers at times, which allows shorter, jitterbug receivers to give him fits.

When competing for the ball, Boykin uses his length to disrupt passes. He plays with good patience and awareness on short to medium routes, but he can get turned around at times on passes down the field. When on top of routes, he is able to locate and play the ball much better, showing off his ball skills and hands.

As a run defender, Boykin uses his quickness to defeat blocks in space. However, his lack of strength can show up when he has to take on blockers. He can get stuck to blocks and occasionally gets washed by bigger receivers. Boykin is a willing tackler, but he often braces at the point of attack, taking the brunt of the blow.

Ultimately, Boykin has outstanding traits that NFL staffers are looking for. He will need time to adjust to the speed and physicality of the NFL game, but he has tremendous upside. If he sticks around for a few years, he could start for a team on his second contract.

GRADE: 6.0 (High-Level Developmental Prospect/Round 5)

OVERALL RANK: 189

POSITION RANK: CB26

PRO COMPARISON: Donnie Lewis

Written by B/R NFL Scout Cory Giddings