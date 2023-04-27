Eagles Rumors: PHI Has 'Real' Interest in Drafting Bijan Robinson with No. 10 Pick

Tim Warner/Getty Images

The buzz surrounding the Philadelphia Eagles potentially selecting Texas running back Bijan Robinson with the No. 10 overall pick continues to grow.

According to the NFL Network's James Palmer, "the interest is real" from Philly regarding the superstar tailback, though he added that the Birds are "not the only team in that range that is interested in Robinson."

Per that report, the Eagles are also considering Ohio State offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. and pass-rushers with the No. 10 selection.

