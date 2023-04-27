Anthony Richardson Falls to Seahawks at No. 20 in Jeremiah's 2023 NFL Mock Draft

David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Anthony Richardson to the Seattle Seahawks?

NFL draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah has the Florida Gators standout heading to Seattle with the 20th overall pick in his latest 2023 mock draft.

"I think Richardson could be in play at No. 5 for Seattle," Jeremiah wrote. "He'd be a no-brainer pick for the Seahawks if he's still available at No. 20. He can learn under Geno Smith before taking over as QB1."

With the rise of Kentucky quarterback Will Levis' draft stock, Richardson has fallen in most mock drafts. Jeremiah previously had him going fourth overall to the Indianapolis Colts in his mock draft from March 21.

However, the Colts are reportedly very interested in Levis and have him higher on their draft board than Richardson because they believe the Kentucky product is "more likely to be able to play right away," per ESPN's Matt Miller.

Bleacher Report's NFL Scouting Department has Richardson ranked as the second-best quarterback available in the 2023 class behind Ohio State product C.J. Stroud.

B/R NFL Scout Derrik Klassen wrote of Richardson:

"Richardson's rare bundle of traits are worth a risky bet. Players with his build, athletic profile, arm strength and advanced pocket management are hard to find. Speeding up his process a bit and ironing out his accuracy will be necessary, but Richardson is a young player with plenty of room to grow, and hopefully, the right environment can foster that growth. Richardson would fit best in an offense that embraces both his athleticism and arm strength in the intermediate and deep sections of the field."

Richardson spent his three-year college career at Florida and put together a respectable 2022 campaign, completing 53.8 percent of his passes for 2,549 yards and 17 touchdowns against nine interceptions in 12 games, in addition to rushing for 654 yards and nine scores.

Richardson, while very athletic and possessing a high ceiling, still has to improve as a passer, and landing in Seattle would allow him to develop his skill set behind Smith before eventually taking over as QB1.