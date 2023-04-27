Packers Rumors: GB May Trade Down from No. 13 Draft Pick; Mayer, Kincade Linked

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers traded the No. 15 pick in the 2023 NFL draft to the New York Jets in the Aaron Rodgers deal, and they received the No. 13 pick in exchange for the veteran quarterback, among other pieces.

However, it doesn't sound like the franchise is keen on retaining the 13th overall selection.

The Packers could trade down from No. 13, according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, who notes the franchise has been linked to two of the top tight ends in this year's class in Michael Mayer and Dalton Kincaid.

Breer added that selecting either Mayer or Kincaid at No. 13 "would probably be a tad high," hence why the Packers could be looking to move down.

Mayer spent his three-year college career at Notre Dame and is coming off back-to-back seasons of 800-plus receiving yards and seven-plus scores. In 12 games last season, he caught 67 passes for 809 yards and nine touchdowns.

The Bleacher Report NFL Scouting Department ranks the 21-year-old as the best tight end and the fifth-best prospect in the 2023 class.

B/R NFL Scout Derrik Klassen wrote of Mayer:

"Tight end is typically a tough transition, but Mayer should be a weapon right away. A player with his size, strength and natural ball skills will find a way to be productive out of the gate. Mayer may need a minute to get comfortable as a blocker, but it shouldn't be bad enough at the start to inhibit his work as a receiver. Mayer has the potential to crack into that upper echelon of tight ends in a few years."

Kincaid, meanwhile, spent his three-year college career at Utah and is coming off an impressive 2022 campaign in which he caught 70 passes for 890 yards and eight touchdowns in 12 games.

B/R's NFL Scouting Department has Kincaid ranked as the third-best tight end prospect in the 2023 class behind Mayer and Georgia's Darnell Washington. He's also ranked as the No. 28 prospect overall.

Klassen wrote of Kincaid:

"Kincaid should have no issue seeing the field early and often. He can align anywhere you can imagine putting a tight end. He is a plus athlete, he has elite catching skills, and he's willing to get after it as a blocker. Kincaid's age (already 23) and subpar weight/strength levels limit his ceiling a bit, but he's a ready-made two-way contributor. Kincaid would serve best in a spread, vertical-focused offense that embraces his movement skills and blocking ability in space."

With the departure of Rodgers to the Jets, the Packers intend to start 2020 first-round pick Jordan Love at quarterback, so they have no need to draft at that position in the first round.

Green Bay also doesn't necessarily need to select a wide receiver with Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs and Samori Toure expected to lead the way in 2023.

The tight end group could definitely use an upgrade as Josiah Deguara, Tyler Davis, Nick Guggemos and Austin Allen are the only players currently on the roster at the position.

The first round of the 2023 draft starts at 8 p.m. ET Thursday in Kansas City.