NFL Rumors: Texans Explore Trading No. 12 Pick; No. 2 Pick Not Generating Interest

Bob Levey/Getty Images

While the Houston Texans haven't received much trade interest for the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, the franchise appears to be considering a move off their second first-round selection.

The Texans have "explored the idea" of trading the No. 12 overall pick ahead of Thursday's first round, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

"Texans have made calls about moving back in round one - and also moving back up," Schefter wrote.

