    NFL Rumors: Texans Explore Trading No. 12 Pick; No. 2 Pick Not Generating Interest

    Erin WalshApril 26, 2023

    HOUSTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 11: The Houston Texans wore a special logo on their helmet supporting Uvalde Strong at NRG Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)
    Bob Levey/Getty Images

    While the Houston Texans haven't received much trade interest for the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, the franchise appears to be considering a move off their second first-round selection.

    The Texans have "explored the idea" of trading the No. 12 overall pick ahead of Thursday's first round, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

    "Texans have made calls about moving back in round one - and also moving back up," Schefter wrote.

