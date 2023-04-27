Daniel Jeremiah NFL Mock Draft 2023: Complete Results from NFL Network Draft Guru

AP Photo/Vasha Hunt

NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah released his fourth and final mock draft on Wednesday evening.

Of note, Jeremiah projected the Houston Texans to select Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud at No. 2 overall before moving up from No. 12 to No. 3 with the Arizona Cardinals for Alabama edge-rusher Will Anderson Jr.

Here's a look at the entire first round of picks alongside some notes on the selections.

Daniel Jeremiah Mock Draft 4.0

1. Carolina Panthers: Alabama QB Bryce Young

2. Houston Texans: Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud

3. Houston Texans (after projected trade with Arizona Cardinals): Alabama EDGE Will Anderson Jr.

4. Indianapolis Colts: Kentucky QB Will Levis

5. Seattle Seahawks: Georgia DT Jalen Carter

6. Detroit Lions: Illinois CB Devon Witherspoon

7. Las Vegas Raiders: Oregon CB Christian Gonzalez

8. Atlanta Falcons: Texas RB Bijan Robinson

9. Chicago Bears: Texas Tech EDGE Tyree Wilson

10. Philadelphia Eagles: Georgia EDGE Nolan Smith

11. Tennessee Titans: Boston College WR Zay Flowers

12. Arizona Cardinals (after projected trade with Houston Texans): Ohio State OT Paris Johnson Jr.

13. Green Bay Packers: Utah TE Dalton Kincaid

14. New England Patriots: Iowa EDGE Lukas Van Ness

15. New York Jets: Northwestern OL Peter Skoronski

16. Washington Commanders: Mississippi State CB Emmanuel Forbes

17. Pittsburgh Steelers: Georgia OT Broderick Joness

18. Detroit Lions: Pitt DT Calijah Kancey

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

20. Seattle Seahawks: Florida QB Anthony Richardson

21. Los Angeles Chargers: Notre Dame TE Michael Mayer

22. Baltimore Ravens: Maryland CB Deonte Banks

23. Minnesota Vikings: USC WR Jordan Addison

24. Jacksonville Jaguars: Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr.

25. New York Giants: Alabama CB Brian Branch

26. Dallas Cowboys: Oregon State TE Luke Musgrave

27. Buffalo Bills: TCU WR Quentin Johnston

28. Cincinnati Bengals: Wisconsin DT Keeanu Benton

29. New Orleans Saints: Clemson EDGE Myles Murphy

30. Philadelphia Eagles: Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs

31. Kansas City Chiefs: Tennessee OT Darnell Wright

Texans Get QB and Top Defensive Player

The common refrain leading into the first round of this year's draft has been that the action will start at No. 2 with Alabama's Bryce Young widely assumed to go No. 1 to the Carolina Panthers.

The Texans need a long-term solution at quarterback and some defensive help as well. In this case, Jeremiah sees the Texans dealing No. 12, a second-rounder, a third-rounder and a 2024 third-rounder to the Cardinals to move up nine spots.

EDGE and CB Dominate Round 1

Jeremiah sees five edge-rushers going in Round 1, including three in the top 10 led by Anderson to the Texans at No. 3. He also has six cornerbacks going in the top 25, with two in the top seven.

It's abundantly clear which defensive positions are valued the most in today's pass-happy NFL as evidenced by this mock. We could even see some of these players going earlier. For example, it's very possible that Texas Tech edge-rusher Tyree Wilson, who Jeremiah has going to the Chicago Bears at No. 9, slots as high as No. 2 to Houston. Peter Schrager of Fox Sports notably has Wilson ending up with the Texans.

Anthony Richardson Falls to No. 20

A core four of quarterbacks separated itself from the pack this year in Young, Stroud, Kentucky's Will Levis and Florida's Anthony Richardson. Many mocks have that quartet going in the top 10.

In this case, though, we see Richardson sliding all the way down to No. 20 to the Seattle Seahawks, who would presumably have him back up veteran Geno Smith before he's ready to take over someday. Still, it's interesting to note that numerous teams potentially in need of a quarterback (e.g., the Atlanta Falcons, the Tennessee Titans) passed on Richardson here.