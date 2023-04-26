Bucs' Tristan Wirfs Has $18.2M 5th-Year Contract Option Picked Up for 2024 Season

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Tristan Wirfs will be protecting quarterbacks for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers through at least the 2024 season.

Tampa Bay announced Wednesday it picked up the fifth-year option on the offensive tackle's contract which is worth $18.2 million. While the team had until the May 1 deadline to do so, there was little doubt it would do everything it could to make sure he remained on the roster for the 2024 campaign as well as the upcoming one.

This is nothing new for the Buccaneers.

The team's announcement explained it has exercised the fifth-year option on every rookie contract for its first-round draft picks since Jason Licht became the general manager in 2014. Wirfs is one of the most important players on the offense, so that pattern wasn't about to change with this deal.

Tampa Bay selected the Iowa product with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

He started every game as a rookie and helped lead the team to a Super Bowl title with Tom Brady under center. He was even better in his second season as a First-Team All-Pro selection and Pro Bowler who started all 17 games for the NFC South champions.

While his durability streak came to an end in 2022 because of an ankle injury, he still appeared in all but four games and made his second straight Pro Bowl.

Pro Football Focus gave him an overall player grade of 83.8, meaning he graded above 80 in each of his first three seasons.

There is no indication that will stop since he is just 24 years old and presumably in the middle of his prime. If that high level of play continues, it also wouldn't be a surprise to see the Buccaneers ensure he remains in the fold with a long-term deal that goes beyond the fifth-year option.