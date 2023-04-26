Cardinals Rumors: Paris Johnson Jr. Linked to ARI amid Tyree Wilson Buzz

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Throughout the lead-up to Thursday's NFL draft, the Arizona Cardinals have been believed to be eyeing a defensive player with the No. 3 pick, namely stud edge-rusher Tyree Wilson. However, the team reportedly could look to fortify their offense.

"The Cardinals have been linked to Wilson and offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. (Ohio State)," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported on Wednesday. "Though No. 3 is considered rich for Johnson, there's buzz Arizona likes him."

