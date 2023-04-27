Ranking MLB's 10 Most Dangerous Offenses So Far in the 2023 Season

0 of 10

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Major League Baseball literally rewrote the rules to inject more offense into games, and it's working. Compared to April 2022, offensive levels are way up so far in April 2023.

Of course, it also helps that some teams are just plain hot out of the gate.

For the sake of giving these clubs their due credit, we've ranked the 10 most dangerous offenses of the '23 season so far. This could have been as simple as looking at which have scored the most runs, but that would have been boring.

Instead, we considered how they're scoring runs. Are they powerful? Speedy? Pesky? Clutch? Some combination of all of the above? And how believable is what they're doing?

You can probably guess which team is No. 1, but let's get to counting 'em down anyway.

Note: All stats are current through play on Tuesday, April 25.