Glazer: CB Devon Witherspoon Has 'Shot Up' Boards Ahead of 2023 NFL Draft

Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Former Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon is reportedly generating a good amount buzz among NFL franchises ahead of the 2023 draft.

Witherspoon "has shot up teams' boards compared to where he was a couple weeks ago," according to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, who compared the situation to that of Jaycee Horn, who was selected eighth overall by the Carolina Panthers in 2021.

Witherspoon spent four seasons at Illinois and is coming off an impressive 2022 campaign in which he posted three interceptions, 14 pass breakups and 41 tackles in 12 games to help the Fighting Illini finish 8-5.

Bleacher Report's NFL Scouting Department ranked Witherspoon as the best cornerback in the 2023 class and the eight-best prospect overall.

B/R NFL scout Cory Giddings wrote of Witherspoon:

"He is an interesting player who flashes a lot of positive skills. He will need to work on his hand placement while in coverage but shows to consistently be in good positioning. Witherspoon is a high-level development prospect who instantly adds depth to the room he is selected to. It will take a couple seasons for him to adjust before seeing if he is able to take the next step."

The first round of the 2023 draft kicks off Thursday in Kansas City, Missouri, and it's worth keeping an eye on whether Witherspoon is selected within the top 10.