Hendon Hooker Will Be 'Cleared 100%' from Knee Injury Ahead of 2023 NFL Season

Eakin Howard/Getty Images

Former Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker is still considered a promising prospect even as he recovers from a torn ACL, and he provided an optimistic update last week.

Hooker told The Athletic's Jeff Howe in a story published Tuesday that he expects to be cleared in about four months.

"I'm able to throw routes on air and stuff," Hooker said. "I'll just be a non-active at first in terms of real competition. I'm just going to continue to heal, take it day by day.

"I'll get cleared 100 percent by Sept. 1."

Howe added that Hooker expects to be able to practice prior to Sept. 1, as he'd likely be designated non-contact until he's fully recovered.

B/R's NFL Scouting Department ranked Hooker as the No. 10 quarterback in this year's draft class in its most recent big board. B/R NFL scout Derrik Klassen described him as "a fairly talented, highly productive quarterback prospect with a concerning profile and incomplete skill set."

Hooker started 11 games for the Volunteers in 2022 and completed 69.6 percent of his passes for 3,135 yards and 27 touchdowns with just two interceptions. He tore his ACL on Nov. 19 in a loss against South Carolina.

Besides the health concern, Hooker is also an older prospect at 25 years old, which also could affect his draft position. Still, he's staying positive that there's a chance he'll get selected in the first round.

"Really honestly, it's been a dream of mine for a very long time," Hooker said. "I don't know when it really [set] in. I want to say, honestly, around 2019, I was like, 'OK, I can really be a first-round pick at some point.' I thought I should have [declared for the draft] last year, but I made a good decision coming back. It really benefited me."

Hooker will find out whether his dream will come true when the draft kicks off Thursday night in Kansas City, Missouri.