Bargain-Bin Free-Agent Contracts Jets Must Target After Aaron Rodgers Trade

Aubrey Lao /Getty Images

As you're likely well aware, Aaron Rodgers is now a member of the New York Jets.

That likely improves New York's Super Bowl chances regardless of what happens between now and the start of the 2023 NFL regular season, but the move is also good news for the Jets and their fans because of its timing.

Not only can Gang Green now approach the draft with certainty regarding their quarterback situation, but they can jump back into the current wave of free agency with full view of their financial situation.

Now, Rodgers ain't cheap. So cash is tight and the market doesn't have many elite options left. Still, as NFL Network's Ian Rapoport noted, the team actually was able to limit Rodgers' 2023 cap hit to $15.7 million.

There should be some room with which to operate, and this is who they ought to consider chasing in the weeks to come.