Bargain-Bin Free-Agent Contracts Jets Must Target After Aaron Rodgers Trade

Bargain-Bin Free-Agent Contracts Jets Must Target After Aaron Rodgers TradeApril 26, 2023
As you're likely well aware, Aaron Rodgers is now a member of the New York Jets.
That likely improves New York's Super Bowl chances regardless of what happens between now and the start of the 2023 NFL regular season, but the move is also good news for the Jets and their fans because of its timing.
Not only can Gang Green now approach the draft with certainty regarding their quarterback situation, but they can jump back into the current wave of free agency with full view of their financial situation.
Now, Rodgers ain't cheap. So cash is tight and the market doesn't have many elite options left. Still, as NFL Network's Ian Rapoport noted, the team actually was able to limit Rodgers' 2023 cap hit to $15.7 million.
There should be some room with which to operate, and this is who they ought to consider chasing in the weeks to come.
OT Donovan Smith
Now that the Jets have a four-time MVP at quarterback, they have to focus on protecting the 39-year-old Rodgers.
They gave up 42 sacks last season, and they're either super young (Max Mitchell at 23), super old (Duane Brown at 37) or super questionable (Mekhi Becton coming off his knee injury) at the tackle spots.
With that in mind, veteran Donovan Smith might be worth a shot. A cap casualty in Tampa, the experienced former Tom Brady protector struggled in 2022 but was dealing with an elbow issue. He remains (barely) on the right side of 30. Overall, he's been extremely reliable for the majority of his career and could bring a steadying presence to that line.
The good news is the market isn't completely his, which also means the Jets have alternatives to Smith if they don't use their first-round selection on a tackle. Also out there? Former Patriot Isaiah Wynn and former Bronco Billy Turner.
TE Marcedes Lewis
Rodgers could also benefit from a safety valve at the tight end position. Veteran Tyler Conklin is a solid player but lacks consistency and is far from spectacular, while the now-30-year-old C.J. Uzomah is coming off an immensely disappointing debut season in green.
Thus, Marcedes Lewis makes a lot of sense as another option in that spot—especially because the veteran has spent the last five years with Rodgers in Green Bay. In fact, Dianna Russini of ESPN reported last month that Lewis was on a wish list of free agents Rodgers provided to the Jets in the event they sign him.
So this one might not take long. And although it won't likely be a make-or-break move because Lewis is about to turn 39 and hasn't posted a 500-yard season since 2012, it's smart to keep Rodgers happy if you're putting all of your eggs in his basket for 2023.
Alternatively, though, another former Packer, Richard Rodgers, could be a candidate to revive his career with his old teammate in New York, and experienced vets Cameron Brate, Jesse James and Kyle Rudolph remain up for grabs.
Edge Yannick Ngakoue
The Jets defense was strong overall for much of the 2022 season, but there's room for improvement if they want to be a contender. There is a lack of edge talent beyond the disappointing Carl Lawson and OK-but-not-spectacular John Franklin-Myers.
Even if Bryce Huff can continue to flash and take off to more of an extent, and even if they invest some draft capital in the edge, a proven presence to rush the passer in at least a situational role could come in handy.
Fortunately for the Jets, the market remains flooded with proven guys at that position. Yannick Ngakoue, Jadeveon Clowney, Leonard Floyd, Melvin Ingram III, Frank Clark and even Justin Houston, Kyle Van Noy and Dawuane Smoot are potential Jets targets beyond the draft.
The best of that batch right now has to be Ngakoue, who just turned 28 and has recorded at least eight sacks in each of his seven NFL seasons.
DL Matt Ioannidis
Sheldon Rankins and Nathan Shepherd both departed New York as free agents, leaving the interior defensive line in pretty rough shape beyond star Quinnen Williams.
They did re-sign Solomon Thomas and added vet Quinton Jefferson, but the former has disappointed quite significantly and the latter is nothing more than a rotational journeyman at this point.
So they could use another accomplished player in the mix up front, and Matt Ioannidis fits the mold as a solid interior rusher who should have plenty of gas left in the tank at age 29.
Alternatives include fellow vets Poona Ford and Chris Wormley, the latter of whom can help more with the run defense but might need time coming back from a major knee injury.