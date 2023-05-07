Bad Bunny Defeats Damian Priest with LWO Aid in San Juan Street Fight at WWE Backlash

Photo credit: WWE.com

In the first one-on-one singles match of his brief pro wrestling career, Bad Bunny defeated Damian Priest in a San Juan Street Fight in his home country of Puerto Rico at WWE Backlash on Saturday.

Even before the contest began, Bad Bunny got an absurd ovation from the crowd in attendance at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot during his entrance.

Things got wacky during the fight after Finn Bálor and Dominik Mysterio interfered on behalf of their fellow Judgement Day member, Priest.

The Latino World Order decided to fight fire with fire when Rey Mysterio came out in an attempt to even the odds.

After Bálor and Dominik went to work on the veteran, the crowd went into a frenzy as Carlito's music hit and he made his return to help the LWO.

The surprise returns weren't done there because Savio Vega then came out to prevent Bálor and Dominik Mysterio from getting back to the locker room.

Once the entire LWO took out the remaining members of The Judgement Day, Bad Bunny took advantage of a weakened Priest by putting him a figure-four leglock.

The Archer of Infamy refused to submit and broke the hold, but before he could mount a comeback, the singer hit the Canadian Destroyer for the pin.

The LWO came back out to celebrate in the ring with Bad Bunny following his hard-fought victory.

Bad Bunny, who is a Grammy-winning musician and one of the biggest performance artists in the world, broke into WWE in 2021 alongside Priest, but much has changed since then.

When The Miz and John Morrison took aim at the singer two years ago, The Archer of Infamy stood up for him, which led to a tag team match at WrestleMania 37 pitting them against the heel pair.

Much to the surprise of the WWE Universe, Bad Bunny had a spectacular showing and showed a great aptitude for sports entertainment, including hitting a picture-perfect Canadian Destroyer.

The rapper then took some time off to tour before popping back up as a surprise entrant in the 2022 men's Royal Rumble match, but it wasn't until recently that he began making semi-regular appearances for WWE again.

At WrestleMania 39, he joined the Spanish announce team to watch the father-son clash between Rey and Dominik Mysterio, but he ended up getting involved in the outcome of the match.

When Dominik was about to use a chain on his father, Bad Bunny pulled it away, allowing Rey to take advantage and defeat his son.

The next night on Raw, the musician was in the crowd and got into another altercation with Dominik, which caused Priest to back his Judgment Day teammate and rough up his former friend.

On the April 24 episode of Raw, Priest faced Rey Mysterio in the main event, and after getting disqualified due to the use of a steel chair, he was attacked by Bad Bunny, who hit him multiple times with a kendo stick.

As a Puerto Rican icon, Bad Bunny was originally going to be the host for Backlash, but after taking the fight to Priest, he announced he was no longer hosting and challenged The Archer of Infamy to a San Juan Street Fight.

Due to the likelihood of both The Judgment Day and LWO getting involved, the contest promised to be a chaotic and entertaining affair, and it delivered.

Ultimately, Bad Bunny was successful in his first one-on-one bout, much to the delight of his adoring fans in Puerto Rico.

