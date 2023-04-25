Suns' Kevin Durant Discusses NBA Retirement: 'I Want to Play Until I Can't No More'

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

Now in his 16th NBA season, Kevin Durant doesn't have a grand plan in mind when it comes to the end of his career.

"I want to play until I can't no more, man," the two-time NBA Finals MVP told The Ringer's Logan Murdock.

Durant made that comment as part of a larger point about what the game of basketball and the possibility of winning a third championship would mean to him:

"A title is incredible, but what it's going to mean to me as an individual? I want to win a title for a city, for my teammates, for the organization. Is it going to get me more notoriety, more attention, a ring? It's not really about me. That's how I look at championships. So I want to do this together. I'm looking forward to going on the journey with these guys."

Durant has said in the past he wants to play until he's 40 years old. If he stays on that track, it would keep him in the NBA through the 2028-29 season.

That comment came in January 2014 when Durant was only 26. Plenty has changed in the subsequent nine years, including several significant injuries. He only played 27 games during the 2014-15 season—the one immediately following that assertion—because of a Jones fracture in his foot.

A torn Achilles suffered in Game 5 of the 2019 NBA Finals kept Durant out for the entire 2019-20 season. He's only played in 137 games over the past three seasons combined.

Durant has taken steps to increase his business portfolio in recent years. He, along with business partner Rich Kleiman, are the founders of Thirty Five Ventures and the Boardroom.

Even though he's got a lot going on as a businessman, Durant remains a dominant force on the court. The 13-time All-Star has averaged 28.8 points on 53.7 percent shooting, 7.1 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game over the past three seasons.

Durant is in the process of trying to help the Phoenix Suns win the first championship in franchise history. He's off to a good start, as he's helped them take a 3-1 series lead over the Los Angeles Clippers