Desmond Bane Blames Grizzlies' Loss to LeBron James, Lakers on 'Game-Plan Discipline'

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane bemoaned a lack of execution in the wake of a 117-111 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 4 of their first-round playoff series on Monday.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Bane said the following on why he thought the Grizzlies came up short, particularly in reference to a crucial play in overtime:

"It always comes down to game-plan discipline. I mean, LeBron's been a strong right-hand driver since he came into the league 20 years ago or however long he's been in the league. He gets to his right hand, and we got two guys on that side that are supposed to be in help and we didn't execute.

"It's pretty much as simple as that. Game-plan discipline—we need it for 48 minutes, and it let us down."

Memphis trailed by as much as 15 in the first half, but it took control for much of the second half and led in the closing seconds of regulation until Lakers superstar LeBron James made a layup to tie it just before the buzzer:

Then, with 29 seconds remaining in overtime, James made another huge layup to extend the L.A. lead from three to five and essentially put the game away:

In both cases, the Grizzlies allowed the Lakers' best player and one of the greatest players in NBA history to do what he does best.

The second-seeded Grizzlies already entered Game 4 in a tough spot down 2-1 in the series, but by virtue of Monday's win, the Lakers took a commanding 3-1 lead and put themselves within one win of pulling off the first-round upset.

Bane did all he could offensively to give Memphis a chance to win Monday, as he dropped a game-high 36 points to go along with seven rebounds and three assists, but he didn't get much help from those around him.

No other Grizzlies player reached the 20-point threshold, including All-Star guard Ja Morant, who finished with 19 points on just 8-of-24 shooting.

The series will head back to Memphis for Game 5 on Wednesday in what is now a true must-win game for the Grizzlies with their backs against the wall.