King: 'Expect' Broncos 'to Sniff Around' Aidan O'Connell Despite Russell Wilson Deal

Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Denver Broncos may be in the quarterback market during the upcoming NFL draft, according to NBC Sports' Peter King.

After dealing their first and second-round picks to Seattle in the trade for Russell Wilson last year, the Broncos' first selections come in the third round at Nos. 67 and 68 overall. And that's where King expects the organization to possibly take a quarterback, namely Purdue's Aidan O'Connell.

King believes the organization will "sniff around" the 24-year-old signal-caller.

Denver has already bolstered the depth behind Wilson, who signed a five-year, $242 million contract that runs through the 2028 season.

The organization acquired Jarrett Stidham, one of the better backups in the league, earlier this offseason on March 13. But they may be looking for a younger option to learn under the two veterans.

O'Connell earned second-team All-Big Ten honors the last two seasons after leading the program to back-to-back bowl game appearances. Last season, he passed for 3,490 yards, 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

O'Connell is ranked as the 11th-best signal-caller in the draft, according to B/R NFL Scouting Department's most recent big board.

Wilson's first season in Denver was less than ideal, as the Broncos struggled mightily on offense. They finished dead last in the league in points per game at 16.9, with Wilson completing a career-worst 60.5 percent of his attempts for 3,524 yards, 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.