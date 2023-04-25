2023 NFL Draft Implications After Packers Trade Aaron Rodgers to Jets

0 of 5

AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File

Almost six weeks after Aaron Rodgers revealed his intention to move on from the Green Bay Packers and play for the New York Jets, the two teams officially came to an agreement on a blockbuster trade deal. Jets general manager Joe Douglas delivered on his words that he'd bring Rodgers to New York.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Jets swapped first-round picks with the Packers, moving down two spots to No. 15, and gave up a 2023 second-round pick (No. 42), a sixth-round pick (No. 207) along with a 2024 conditional second-round pick that becomes a first-rounder if Rodgers plays more than 65 percent of the snaps to get their new quarterback and a 2023 fifth-rounder (No. 170).

Since 2017, Rodgers has played in all but one game. So, the Jets made this deal knowing that Rodgers has a good chance of reaching that snap-count threshold, and that's fine if the four-time league MVP gives Gang Green a shot to play in Super Bowl 58.

The Jets haven't made a playoff appearance since 2010. With this move, Douglas' regime can not only extend its time in control of the team but end a lengthy playoff drought to invigorate the franchise.

Aside from the obvious winners (the Jets and Jordan Love) and losers (the AFC East) in the aftermath of this trade, the transaction will also have an impact on the upcoming draft. We'll examine the possible draft-day decisions that teams could make because of this deal.