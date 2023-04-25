2023 NFL Draft Implications After Packers Trade Aaron Rodgers to Jets

2023 NFL Draft Implications After Packers Trade Aaron Rodgers to JetsApril 25, 2023
Almost six weeks after Aaron Rodgers revealed his intention to move on from the Green Bay Packers and play for the New York Jets, the two teams officially came to an agreement on a blockbuster trade deal. Jets general manager Joe Douglas delivered on his words that he'd bring Rodgers to New York.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Jets swapped first-round picks with the Packers, moving down two spots to No. 15, and gave up a 2023 second-round pick (No. 42), a sixth-round pick (No. 207) along with a 2024 conditional second-round pick that becomes a first-rounder if Rodgers plays more than 65 percent of the snaps to get their new quarterback and a 2023 fifth-rounder (No. 170).
Since 2017, Rodgers has played in all but one game. So, the Jets made this deal knowing that Rodgers has a good chance of reaching that snap-count threshold, and that's fine if the four-time league MVP gives Gang Green a shot to play in Super Bowl 58.
The Jets haven't made a playoff appearance since 2010. With this move, Douglas' regime can not only extend its time in control of the team but end a lengthy playoff drought to invigorate the franchise.
Aside from the obvious winners (the Jets and Jordan Love) and losers (the AFC East) in the aftermath of this trade, the transaction will also have an impact on the upcoming draft. We'll examine the possible draft-day decisions that teams could make because of this deal.
Jets Must Take an Offensive Tackle with No. 15 Pick
Even before the Jets officially acquired Rodgers, one could have made the case that they had to take an offensive tackle with the 13th overall pick.
On the left side of the offensive line, Duane Brown will turn 38 years old in August, and Mekhi Becton is still working his way back from a fractured kneecap. The latter has experienced an injury-riddled start to his career, playing just 15 games in three campaigns.
At right tackle, the Jets can turn to Max Mitchell, who's a fourth-round pick from the 2022 draft with five starts in six games. He allowed three sacks in 341 offensive snaps, per Pro Football Focus. In free agency, New York re-signed Cedric Ogbuehi, but he's served primarily in a backup role over the previous five years (10 starts since 2018).
As an X-factor along the front line, Alijah Vera-Tucker can play both tackle positions, though he's more experienced at guard with the Jets.
As New York prepares for an all-in 2023 campaign with Rodgers, Douglas must take the best available tackle in the first round. Among the top options, Northwestern's Peter Skoronski, Ohio State's Paris Johnson Jr., Georgia's Broderick Jones or Tennessee's Darnell Wright could be available.
Bleacher Report scout Brandon Thorn believes Skoronski could offer position versatility if he's moved inside to guard because of his arm length (32½ inches). With that said, Skoronski played left tackle in the Wildcats offense. Johnson and Jones also lined up on the left side. Wright is arguably the best right tackle in the class, with experience on the left side.
The Jets need one of these guys to protect Rodgers, who's going into his age-40 term.
Packers Should Draft a Pass-Catcher in the 1st Round
While the Jets have to address the offensive tackle position to maximize their return on the Rodgers deal, the Packers can start to build around Jordan Love, who will head into his first year as the starter with only one term left on his rookie deal. Green Bay can exercise the fifth-year option in Love's contract to give the 24-year-old signal-caller an additional campaign to prove himself in a lead role.
Green Bay should do everything in its power to help Love develop as he goes through growing pains. With only one regular-season start under his belt, the inexperienced quarterback will need a stronger supporting cast. Christian Watson had a strong second-half finish to his 2022 rookie term, but the club needs more offensive firepower.
While the Packers have 11 draft picks, they should address the wide receiver or tight end position immediately to add a quality playmaker. Even with Rodgers, Green Bay fielded the 17th-ranked passing attack in 2022.
Rodgers notoriously needed extended periods to jell with young wideouts, though we shouldn't expect Love to throw the ball all over the field with such limited pro action.
Green Bay hasn't selected a wide receiver or tight in the first round of a draft since 2002 (wideout Javon Walker), but the team should change its ways as it goes into a new era.
At No. 13, the Packers should have their sights set on Ohio State's Jaxon Smith-Njigba or Notre Dame's Michael Mayer.
Smith-Nijgba had a strong showing in 2021, hauling in 95 passes for 1,606 yards and nine touchdowns. In 2022, he suffered a hamstring injury that sidelined him for all but three games. Still, the former Buckeye has shown reliable hands and the route-running skills to complement Watson in the aerial attack.
Over the past two years, Mayer has shown pass-catching consistency, hauling in 138 passes for 1,649 yards and 16 touchdowns. He could replace and become an upgrade over tight end Robert Tonyan, who signed with the Chicago Bears in free agency.
Packers Use Additional 2nd-Round Pick to Acquire WR in Major Draft-Day Trade
If the Packers follow their trend of passing on wide receivers and tight ends on Day 1, they can make an attempt to acquire a perimeter playmaker with a splashy draft-day trade.
The Packers will go into the draft with three selections in the top 50. They can afford to trade a pick for an established playmaker. The front office can inquire about Arizona Cardinals wideout DeAndre Hopkins, though he may not be thrilled to play with an inexperienced quarterback on a team that missed the playoffs with Rodgers last season.
General manager Brian Gutekunst should contact the Denver Broncos about the availability of wideouts Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy. Per Mike Klis of 9News, teams have inquired about both receivers. During the draft, Green Bay should make a strong offer with multiple picks, including the No. 42 selection.
At 6'4", 216 pounds, Sutton would be a big target who can move the chains, and perhaps Love can feed him more red-zone targets to elevate his touchdown totals. Jeudy can provide speed and inside-outside versatility. He's coming off his best season with 67 receptions for 972 yards and six touchdowns.
Vikings Should Take a Swing at a High-Upside QB
As the Packers and Chicago Bears move forward with their young quarterbacks in Love and Justin Fields, respectively, the Minnesota Vikings can find Kirk Cousins' successor in this draft class.
For now, the Vikings can compete with the Detroit Lions for the best offense in the NFC North. Both clubs finished the 2022 term with top-eight scoring units, though Aaron Rodgers' departure leaves the division wide-open for the long term.
Similar to what Green Bay did in 2020, selecting Jordan Love with the 26th pick, Minnesota should take a high-upside quarterback late on Day 1 of the draft.
NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah noted that the Vikings have done their homework on this year's quarterback class. He linked Tennessee's Hendon Hooker to the Vikings in the first round.
NBC's Peter King, who's a well-respected and plugged-in journalist, projected Anthony Richardson to Minnesota with the 23rd pick.
If Richardson falls in the selection order, he could become one of the best value picks in the draft because of his high ceiling. In his final four games at Florida, he threw for 10 touchdowns and just two interceptions after throwing for seven touchdowns and seven interceptions in his first eight outings. He's also a dynamic playmaker on the ground, rushing for 1,116 yards and 12 scores as a collegian.
In Minnesota, Richardson can sit behind Cousins—whose deal voids after the 2023 term—and take over the offense in 2024.
Bills May Want to Take a Pass-Rusher Early in the Draft
With Aaron Rodgers on his way to New York, the Buffalo Bills can see the Jets trying to close the gap in the AFC East. Buffalo can counter with a premium investment in its defense.
Late in November, Von Miller tore his ACL. While he expects to bounce back in his age-34 campaign, Buffalo should add pass-rushing insurance along the defensive line.
The Bills can entertain trade offers for defensive tackle Ed Oliver, who may want a new contract going into the final year of his rookie deal. Yet he hasn't performed at the level of a top-10 pick, registering 14.5 sacks in four seasons with 18 or fewer pressures in each of those campaigns.
At the end of the first round, Buffalo should consider Pittsburgh's Calijah Kancey, who's recorded 14 sacks over the previous two years. If available, Myles Murphy is also a solid option with the 27th pick. He registered 17.5 sacks through three terms at Clemson.
On Day 2, Tuli Tuipulotu is an intriguing prospect who led the FBS in sacks with 13.5 last season. He could play a significant number of snaps while Miller recovers from surgery.
College football statistics are provided by cfbstats.com.
