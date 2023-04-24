NFL GM: Broncos Have a 'Roster Stew' After Russell Wilson, Sean Payton Trades

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Hiring Sean Payton was a sign of the Denver Broncos' lofty long-term ambitions, and a head coach with Payton's pedigree might be the only person who can successfully sift through the wreckage of a disappointing 2022 NFL season.

ESPN's Jeff Legwold spoke to an NFC general manager who believes Denver may have a long road back to contention:

"You have a roster stew — a few players good enough to be with every staff and a bunch on the edge because you can't replace everybody in one or two offseasons because of your cap or who is available or how many picks you have. There's just a lot of turnover all over the depth chart because every staff wants a little something different. It's going to be hard to consistently hit if you're getting rid of players because the new staff says they don't 'fit.'"

This is one reason some wondered whether Payton might turn down the Broncos' offer.

If the 59-year-old is unable to get Russell Wilson back to a Pro Bowl-type level, then the franchise could be looking at a multiyear transition.

The Broncos would be reduced to treading water with Wilson on the roster or cutting him and being stuck with limited resources to immediately retool. Designating the nine-time Pro Bowler as a post-June 1 cut in 2024 would ease the long-term financial burden but put $35.4 million in dead money on the books for that season and another $49.6 million in 2025.

Acquiring Wilson and Payton also required a lot of draft capital, the effects of which will really begin to show in a few seasons. Just look at how quickly the bottom fell out for the Los Angeles Rams after they prioritized ready-made reinforcements over draft picks.

Payton had "in the neighborhood of $18 million" reasons per year to accept this position. Along with that, you'd assume he received firm reassurances from ownership he'll get ample time and patience if Denver's on-field fortunes continue to worsen in 2023.

Shortly after firing Nathaniel Hackett, team CEO Greg Penner emphasized how the organization needs stability on the sideline. Hiring a Super Bowl winner and the best coach on the market aligned with that vision.

Still, it might be a while before the Broncos fully dig out of their present hole and become a winner again.