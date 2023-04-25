    Biggest Names in the CFB Transfer Portal After Start of 2023 Entry Window

    David KenyonFeatured Columnist IVApril 25, 2023

    Biggest Names in the CFB Transfer Portal After Start of 2023 Entry Window

      Bear Alexander
      Bear AlexanderIcon Sportswire

      Although most college football teams have finished spring practice, every coaching staff is managing yet another chaotic time: The transfer portal is open.

      Mid-April brought the offseason's second window for players to announce their intent to transfer.

      The initial wave of player movement in January featured a ton of key names. Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman went to Notre Dame, and Jackson State star Travis Hunter—a former top recruit—followed head coach Deion Sanders to Colorado. This second run on transfers likely won't be quite as deep, but plenty of notable players are now available.

      The list includes both committed and uncommitted players who have formally entered the portal since April 15.

    Bear Alexander, DL

      INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 09: Bear Alexander #99 of the Georgia Bulldogs sacks Max Duggan #15 of the TCU Horned Frogs in the second quarter during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at SoFi Stadium on January 09, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
      Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

      Bear Alexander is returning to where his freshman season ended.

      Last year, Georgia headed to Southern California and demolished TCU in the national championship. Alexander notched two tackles with a sack during the victory, giving UGA fans a glimpse of what to expect from Jalen Carter's expected replacement in the middle of the defense.

      Alexander, though, entered the portal in April and soon committed to Lincoln Riley and USC. He'll have a chance to become a centerpiece of the Trojans' defense—and upcoming shift to the Big Ten.

      Thanks to the addition of Alexander, USC jumped to No. 2 in 247Sports' team transfer rankings for this cycle.

    Ben Bryant, QB

      CINCINNATI, OH - NOVEMBER 05: Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Ben Bryant (6) passes the ball during the game against the Navy Midshipmen and the Cincinnati Bearcats on November 5, 2022, at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
      Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      If your favorite team needs an immediate-impact quarterback, Ben Bryant is one of the best options right now.

      Bryant is still considering a return to Cincinnati but wants to explore his options elsewhere, per Justin Williams of The Athletic. Bryant has been in competition for the starting job with Arizona State transfer Emory Jones this spring.

      A sixth-year senior, Bryant first enrolled at UC before heading to Eastern Michigan. After starting there in 2021, he returned to the Bearcats and helped them put up a 9-2 record in his 11 starts. Bryant injured his right foot in November and decided to use his final year of eligibility.

      Bryant will either help Cincinnati transition to the Big 12 or become a notable addition for a different power-conference team.

    Jaden Davis, CB

      ORLANDO, FL - DECEMBER 29: Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Jaden Davis (4) lines up for a play during the Cheez-It Bowl between the Florida State Seminoles and Oklahoma Sooners on December 29, 2022 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fl. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
      David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      Not only was Jaden Davis a four-year contributor at Oklahoma, but he also started 22 games for the Sooners.

      That kind of experience from a transfer is invaluable.

      Davis collected 35 tackles and two pass breakups last season after posting 25 and two, respectively, in 2021. He may have remained a first-stringer opposite Woodi Washington at OU in 2023 but apparently wanted to play more as a nickelback, too.

      According to Colton Sulley of the Oklahoma Daily, Sooners coach Brent Venables said Davis was "looking for more of an opportunity to play more inside in the slot as a defensive back, a nickel position. And if he was going to stay here, I was going to need him to be a corner."

    Jordan Hudson, WR

      FORT WORTH, TX - NOVEMBER 26: TCU Horned Frogs wide receiver Jordan Hudson (#7) catches a touchdown pass during the college football game between the Iowa State Cyclones and TCU Horned Frogs on November 26, 2022 at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, TX. (Photo by Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
      Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      Jordan Hudson arrived at TCU as its highest-rated signee of the 2022 recruiting class. He earned a 4-star billing, ending the cycle ranked 92nd overall in the country.

      The Horned Frogs put together a memorable year as the national runner-up, with Hudson holding a complementary role in the offense. The wideout caught 14 passes for 174 yards and three touchdowns, including a two-score game against Iowa State late in the regular season.

      But now, he's on the move.

      Hudson should garner plenty of interest, especially after receiving offers from Alabama, Miami, Oregon, Texas, Tennessee and USC—among plenty others—as a high schooler.

    Jeffrey M'ba, DL

      ATHENS, GA - OCTOBER 08: Auburn Tigers defensive lineman Jeffrey M'Ba (5) looks on from the bench during the Saturday afternoon college football game between the University of Georgia Bulldogs and the Auburn Tigers on October 08, 2022 in Athens, GA. (Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
      David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      During the 2022 recruiting cycle, Jeffrey M'ba held the distinction of being the nation's top-rated junior college prospect.

      M'ba ultimately chose Auburn, where he managed seven tackles with one sack in 10 appearances last year. The expectation was he would be a valuable piece of the rotation at defensive end in 2023.

      Shortly after spring practice ended, though, the 6'6", 307-pound defender entered the portal.

      M'ba also received scholarships offers from Florida, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Tennessee and USC as a prospect.

    Patrick McMorris, S

      BOISE, ID - SEPTEMBER 30: Safety Patrick McMorris #33 of the San Diego State Aztecs runs on the field against the Boise State Broncos at Albertsons Stadium on September 30, 2022 in Boise, Idaho. (Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images)
      Tom Hauck/Getty Images

      The first of two terrific Mountain West transfers, Patrick McMorris is leaving San Diego State for Cal and the Pac-12.

      McMorris twice earned first-team all-conference honors at SDSU. He paced the Aztecs with 90 tackles and four interceptions in 2021, then registered 61 stops with one pick and a fumble recovery last year. He added a combined 14 pass breakups in those two seasons.

      Notably, the safety has a couple of brothers at Cal.

      Malik McMorris is a grad assistant on the football staff, and Hakim McMorris is an All-American heptathlete.

    Emmanuel Pregnon, OG

      TUCSON, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 30: Guard Emmanuel Pregnon #76 of the Wyoming Cowboys takes the field before the Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl against the Ohio Bobcats at Arizona Stadium on December 30, 2022 in Tucson, Arizona. The Bobcats defeated the Cowboys 30-27. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)
      Chris Coduto/Getty Images

      Emmanuel Pregnon, meanwhile, is coveted for what he can bring to an offensive line.

      "He's big, he's powerful, he moves well and he has multiple years [of eligibility remaining]," an SEC offensive line coach told Matt Zenitz of On3. "That's what everybody's looking for."

      Pregnon didn't play in 2020 or 2021 but joined the starting lineup at Wyoming last season. He opened 11 games at right guard for the Pokes and stood out as a powerful run-blocker.

      Pregnon has since picked up offers from LSU, Miami, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, USC and at least a dozen more programs.

