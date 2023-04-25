Biggest Names in the CFB Transfer Portal After Start of 2023 Entry Window

0 of 7

Icon Sportswire

Although most college football teams have finished spring practice, every coaching staff is managing yet another chaotic time: The transfer portal is open.

Mid-April brought the offseason's second window for players to announce their intent to transfer.

The initial wave of player movement in January featured a ton of key names. Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman went to Notre Dame, and Jackson State star Travis Hunter—a former top recruit—followed head coach Deion Sanders to Colorado. This second run on transfers likely won't be quite as deep, but plenty of notable players are now available.

The list includes both committed and uncommitted players who have formally entered the portal since April 15.