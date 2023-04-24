WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from April 24April 24, 2023
WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from April 24
Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of WWE Raw on April 24 in Chicago.
With Backlash in Puerto Rico coming up on May 6, WWE has less than two weeks to book the rest of the card and set up all of the major stories.
Before he serves as the host of the pay-per-view, Bad Bunny returned to Raw this week to address what has happened between him and Damian Priest.
Let's take a look at everything that went down on this week's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw.
Something Something Cody Rhodes
- Cody, don't ask Chicago what we want to talk about. The answer is usually pizza, why one of out sports teams sucks, or why the weather is unpredictable.
- The scar on Rhodes' shoulder from his pec surgery is hard to see, but if you see it up close, it's pretty gnarly.
- Rhodes can control a crowd better than most.
- WWE sure does love to make references to Bullet Club without actually mentioning it.
Raw opened with Cody Rhodes coming out to a huge pop from the Chicago crowd. He got right to business and talked about Brock Lesnar. He showed some stills from when The Beast attacked him on the post-WrestleMania edition of Raw.
He took off his shirt to show off his scar from having surgery on his torn pectoral muscle to show how he has overcome bigger obstacles than Lesnar before.
Finn Balor came out and said he know Cody had Roman Reigns beat at 'Mania before he was screwed out of the title. He said Rhodes lost because nobody had his back. He offered The American Nightmare a spot in Judgment Day.
Rhodes tried to respectfully decline and offered a handshake. Balor gave him a warning and Rhodes responded by saying he is medically cleared and he wants a match against the leader of Judgment Day. He didn't get an answer, but it looks like we have a showdown booked for later.
This was a decent opening segment. Nothing too special happened, but Rhodes and Balor had the crowd eating out of the palms of their hands.
Grade: B-
Notable Moments and Observations
The Bloodline vs. Latino World Order
- It looks like Legado Del Fantasma is officially using the LWO name and gimmick now. New music was also used for the group this week.
- It's nuts that Wilde is the same guy who was DJ Zima Ion in TNA all those years ago. He has grown a lot in his career since then.
- The simultaneous dives from Wilde and Del Toro looked about as in sync as you can get.
- Putting Eddie Guerrero's voice in the LWO music was a nice touch.
Solo Sikoa and The Usos faced Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro in a six-man tag match to give us the first action of the night at about 25 minutes into the show.
Wilde and Jey started for their teams with a quick exchange that ended with Wilde being cornered so The Usos could double-team him with some quick tags and strikes.
The LWO took control right as the show went to a break. We returned to see Sikoa wipe out Wilde with a massive clothesline.
This match was as fast-paced as it was physical. There isn't a slouch among these six men, so this bout had lots of energy and some great high-flying spots, including a nice phoenix splash from Del Toro.
Sikoa nailed Del Toro with a Samoan Spike in the middle of a dive to give The Usos the chance to hit the 1D for the win.
Winners: The Bloodline
Grade: B+
Notable Moments and Observations
The Street Profits vs. Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin
- Alexander and Benjamin need MVP by their side again.
- WWE could make a killing if they sold those Profits jerseys that looks like Bulls jerseys.
Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander faced Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins in the second match of the night.
The Gold Standard knocked Dawkins off the apron so he and Alexander could double-team Ford without anyone else getting in the way.
The Profits were able to rebound and take control when Dawkins tagged back into the match. Ford ended up hitting a Frog Splash for the win after just a couple of minutes.
This was very quick, but the little bit of action we got looked great. We just didn't get enough of it.
Winners: The Street Profits
Grade: C
Notable Moments and Observations
Triple H's Announcement, Damage CTRL vs. Belair, Rodriguez and Morgan
- Triple H said he defended the world title at WrestleMania 22, but that's not true. Cena defended the title successfully against him that night.
- Bayley may be the leader, but Kai and Sky have both come into their own in recent months. If this group breaks up, which seems to be where this is heading, then both of them will be just fine.
- Rodriguez should get some gear that matches Morgan a little better. Her bodysuits are a little on the plain side.
- Morgan doing a senton off of the shoulders of Rodriguez was a nice spot.
Throughout the first hour of the show, the announcers were hyping a major announcement from Triple H. He came out at the top of the second hour to deliver on that promise.
He spoke about having the privilege of performing in front of the WWE Universe for years, and now he has the privilege of revealing a brand new World Heavyweight Championship. He also revealed a new champion will be crowned at Night of Champions on May 27.
He unveiled the belt, which has a much more traditional look to it than the current titles. This was a pretty basic segment, but the new title belt was worth it. This will be in addition to the Universal Championship, not a replacement. That is why Roman Reigns was not involved in this segment.
Grade: C+ (Segment), A (Title design)
Earlier in the show, Bayley challenged Bianca Belair to find two partners to face her, Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai in a six-woman tag match. The Raw women's champ picked the women's tag team champions to fight by her side.
The EST and The Genius of the Sky started for their teams. They kept countering each other until Belair hit a dropkick.
Damage CTRL took over when Morgan tagged in and the show went to a commercial. The heels still had the upper hand when we returned, but Morgan managed to tag in her partner after weathering the storm.
The powerhouse dominated everyone in the ring and paved the way for Belair to come in and get the win with the KOD. This was a decent match, but it feels like we have seen all of these women fight so many times recently that this performance will just blend in with the rest.
Winners: Belair, Rodriguez and Morgan
Grade: B-
Notable Moments and Observations
Mustafa Ali vs. Chad Gable
- Chicago crowds do not care if someone is a heel or babyface. If someone is from the city, the fans will cheer.
- Gable's dragon suplex was picture-perfect.
- Ali might hit a DDT from any position better than anyone else in the business.
Austin Theory came out to deliver a promo about his upcoming match at Backlash, but he was interrupted by Bobby Lashley. This predictably turned into a fight that saw Bronson Reed make an appearance. He and Theory beat down Lashley together, but the Australian Superstar eventually took out the United States champion, too.
After a break, Mustafa Ali came out in front of his hometown crowd to take on Chad Gable in singles action.
Ali tried to outwrestle Gable at first, but he was met with a belly-to-belly suplex and several takedowns. Otis and Maxxine Dupri watched from ringside as Gable hit a beautiful dragon suplex for a two-count.
Ali was able to steal the win with a counter into a pinning combination out of nowhere. This was another short bout that crammed a lot into the couple of minutes it had. These guys are both great and looked awesome in the ring, but with five more minutes, this could have stolen the show.
Winner: Mustafa Ali
Grade: C+
Notable Moments and Observations