WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from April 24

Throughout the first hour of the show, the announcers were hyping a major announcement from Triple H. He came out at the top of the second hour to deliver on that promise.

He spoke about having the privilege of performing in front of the WWE Universe for years, and now he has the privilege of revealing a brand new World Heavyweight Championship. He also revealed a new champion will be crowned at Night of Champions on May 27.

He unveiled the belt, which has a much more traditional look to it than the current titles. This was a pretty basic segment, but the new title belt was worth it. This will be in addition to the Universal Championship, not a replacement. That is why Roman Reigns was not involved in this segment.

Grade: C+ (Segment), A (Title design)

Earlier in the show, Bayley challenged Bianca Belair to find two partners to face her, Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai in a six-woman tag match. The Raw women's champ picked the women's tag team champions to fight by her side.

The EST and The Genius of the Sky started for their teams. They kept countering each other until Belair hit a dropkick.

Damage CTRL took over when Morgan tagged in and the show went to a commercial. The heels still had the upper hand when we returned, but Morgan managed to tag in her partner after weathering the storm.

The powerhouse dominated everyone in the ring and paved the way for Belair to come in and get the win with the KOD. This was a decent match, but it feels like we have seen all of these women fight so many times recently that this performance will just blend in with the rest.

Winners: Belair, Rodriguez and Morgan

Grade: B-

Notable Moments and Observations