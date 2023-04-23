Giannis Antetokounmpo's Status for Bucks vs. Heat Game 4 Unclear Due to Back Injury

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

The Milwaukee Bucks do not yet have a clear answer on when star Giannis Antetokounmpo will be back from his back injury.

Head coach Mike Budenholzer said the decision on his availability will come from a collaborative decision between himself, the team's medical staff and Antetokounmpo.

"We'll continue to monitor him," Budenholzer told reporters. "We'll see how he feels from the session today and see how he wakes up tomorrow."

Antetokounmpo did some individual work Sunday, but he missed Games 2 and 3 with a lower back contusion he suffered in Game 1.

The top-seeded Bucks currently trail the eighth-seeded Miami Heat 2-1. Game 4 is scheduled for Monday night.

The two-time MVP scored six points and added three rebounds in 11 minutes during Game 1, but he left the contest as a result of the injury. He averaged 31.1 points and 11.8 rebounds across 63 games in 2022-23.

The Bucks lost Game 1 130-117 before rebounding with a Game 2 victory in Antetokounmpo's absence. The Game 3 loss puts the team in a difficult position that is significantly exacerbated by his absence.

The Bucks have had Bobby Portis starting in Antetokounmpo's spot in Games 2 and 3, where the forward has contributed 13 and nine points, respectively.