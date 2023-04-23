Oregon State AD Scott Barnes in Stable Condition in Hospital After 'Medical Event'

Soobum Im/Getty Images

Oregon State athletic director Scott Barnes, who was hospitalized on Saturday night after suffering a "medical event," is reportedly in stable condition, according to Nick Daschel of the Oregonian.

Per ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, Barnes was at an awards ceremony on Saturday at his alma mater, Fresno State, when he had to be taken to the hospital. The Oregon State athletic director, who has played basketball at Fresno State, was set to receive an award from the school.

He was taken to Fresno's Saint Agnes Medical Center.

"Scott Barnes is a dear friend, trusted colleague and incredibly loved man across the Oregon State and Pac-12 families and the entire college sports community," the Pac-12 said in a statement. "Our thoughts are with Scott and his family at this time."

"All of us at Oregon State University are grateful for the medical care that Scott is receiving," Oregon State president Jayathi Y. Murthy added.

Barnes, 60, has served as Oregon State's athletic director since Dec. 2016. He previously held the same position for Humboldt State (1997-99), Eastern Washington (1999-2005), Utah State (2008-15) and Pittsburgh (2015-16), among other roles in the college sports landscape.

In his playing career, Barnes helped the Bulldogs reach two NCAA tournaments and was a second-team all-conference player as a senior after spending his first two collegiate seasons at Division II's Eastern Montana College (since renamed Montana State University Billings after merging into the Montana University System).

He also played professional basketball in Germany, per Oregon State's staff directory.

Barnes, who is from Spokane, called his position "absolutely a destination job" upon his hiring in 2016 and noted at the time that being "back out in the Pacific Northwest is an absolute no-brainer."

"Our ability to be successful in the Pac-12 is something that creates a sense of urgency—and I'm excited about that," he added. "It's a big time conference and Oregon State is a big-time institution."