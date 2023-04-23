NFL Rumors: Titans' Derrick Henry 'Won't Be' Traded to Eagles amid A.J. Brown Comment

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk threw a wet blanket on trade speculation surrounding the Philadelphia Eagles and Tennessee Titans star Derrick Henry.

Florio reported Saturday a trade "won't be happening."

Bally Sports' Michael Silver reported on March 5 the Titans had shopped Henry to prospective trade suitors. CBSSports.com's Jonathan Jones reported on March 8 that Tennessee wasn't seeking a swap involving the three-time Pro Bowler.

On Saturday, Eagles star A.J. Brown made it clear he'd welcome a reunion with Henry in Philly:

The Eagles lost leading rusher Miles Sanders this offseason after he signed with the Carolina Panthers. Rashaad Penny is their biggest outside addition to the backfield so far.

Acquiring Henry would obviously address a need for the offense, but it's a move that remains in the hypothetical realm. Longtime Titans insider Paul Kuharsky reported Saturday that Tennessee and Philadelphia "have had zero conversations" about a trade.

Henry is entering the final year of his four-year, $50 million contract, so maybe he can find his way to the Eagles once he hits free agency in 2024.