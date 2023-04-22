Kyler Murray Statue Unveiled Before Oklahoma Spring Game; QB Won 2018 Heisman Trophy

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

While Kyler Murray's current storylines revolve around his professional football career, his legendary season with the Oklahoma Sooners continues to be celebrated in Norman.

The university unveiled a statue in his honor this weekend in the lead-up to the program's annual spring game.

The statue shows the quarterback in his throwing motion while wearing his signature headband. The statue joins the other six Sooners to win a Heisman, Baker Mayfield, Sam Bradford, Jason White, Billy Sims, Steve Owens and Billy Vessels.

Current Sooners coach Brent Venables and former coach Bob Stoops were in attendance, as were several members of the Arizona Cardinals organization, including new head coach Jonathan Gannon.

Murray started one season with the Sooners after beginning his career with Texas A&M, leading the team to the College Football Playoff and earning the aforementioned Heisman Trophy. He threw for 4,361 yards and 42 touchdowns with just seven interceptions. He also added 1,001 yards on the ground and 12 touchdowns. He also played baseball for the Sooners and was the ninth overall pick in the 2018 MLB draft.

He would then be selected with the first overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft by the Cardinals and is a two-time Pro Bowler.

The statue will make its regular-season debut when the Sooners host Arkansas State on September 2.