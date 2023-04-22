X

    Rivers: 76ers' Joel Embiid Has '50%' Chance to Return from Injury at Start of Round 2

    Jack MurrayApril 22, 2023

    Sarah Stier/Getty Images
    Sarah Stier/Getty Images

    Despite sweeping the Brooklyn Nets in the first round of the NBA playoffs, not all is well for the Philadelphia 76ers.

    When asked about star center Joel Embiid's availability for the second round, 76ers coach Doc Rivers has a less-than-stellar report.

    Michael K-B @therealmikekb

    Doc Rivers on Embiid being ready for the start of the next round: "50 percent, at best." Not ideal.

    Embiid missed Game 4 with a sprained knee, and there was some optimism that he could be good to go early next week.

    Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

    ESPN Sources with <a href="https://twitter.com/ramonashelburne?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Ramonashelburne</a>: An MRI revealed Sixers star Joel Embiid suffered a sprained right knee and will miss Game 4 vs. Brooklyn on Saturday. There's optimism he could be ready to return as soon as early next week. <a href="https://t.co/Btwm3ls8Vh">pic.twitter.com/Btwm3ls8Vh</a>

    That optimism seems to be gone, as Rivers conveyed, and the 76ers may have to prepare for the possibility of Embiid missing at least the beginning of the second round, which is likely to start next weekend.

    He suffered the injury in Game 3 while contesting a Cameron Johnson drive, and a postgame MRI revealed the extend of the injury.

    Embiid was excellent in the 76ers' first three games against the Nets, averaging 20.0 points, 11.3 rebounds and 36.0 minutes while also contributing a 98.5 percent free-throw percentage.

    The six-time All-Star averaged 33.1 points and 10.2 rebounds in 66 games for Philadelphia this year and is considered to be the 76ers' top threat. He has dealt with injuries throughout his career, including several postseason injuries.

    Philadelphia has not made it past the second round in the post "process" era, with the most recent lengthy playoff run coming in 2000-01.

    The 76ers hold the third seed in the Eastern Conference and will play either the Boston Celtics or Atlanta Hawks in the second round.