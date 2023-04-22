X

    Tobias Harris, 76ers Applauded on Twitter for Sweeping Nets amid Joel Embiid Injury

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIApril 22, 2023

    Philadelphia 76ers' Tobias Harris (12) shoots over Brooklyn Nets' Nic Claxton (33) during the first half of Game 4 in an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Saturday, April 22, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

    Tobias Harris' 25-point, 12-rebound double-double propelled the Philadelphia 76ers to a 96-88 road win to close out their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series sweep over the Brooklyn Nets.

    The 76ers entered this game missing NBA MVP finalist Joel Embiid because of a right knee sprain suffered during Game 3. The rest of the 76ers had to step up in the superstar's absence, and they did just that with Harris leading the way en route to another impressive playoff performance from him.

    Thanks in part to Harris, the 76ers dominated the boards despite missing their star big man, grabbing 54 of them to Brooklyn's 38. On defense, Philadelphia held the Nets to 24.3 percent three-point shooting (9-of-37). Brooklyn also scored just 34 points over the second and third quarters.

    Harris held off the Nets in the fourth quarter with eight points, including a dagger three in the final two minutes to all but put this game away.

    His efforts helped overcome off-nights from James Harden and Tyrese Maxey, who shot just 10-of-38 combined. Harden still added a near triple-double (17 points, 11 assists, eight boards), while Maxey dropped 16 points and eight rebounds.

    The unsung hero may have been 76ers center Paul Reed, who stepped in for Embiid in the starting lineup and dropped 10 points and a game-high 15 rebounds, including eight on the offensive glass (three more than the entire Nets team).

    Tobias Harris, 76ers Applauded on Twitter for Sweeping Nets amid Joel Embiid Injury
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    Harris was ultimately the catalyst for the 76ers' win as they can now enjoy an extended rest before their second-round series. Twitter recognized Harris' efforts as he finished the Nets series averaging 20.3 points and 8.8 rebounds.

    Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

    Tobias Harris hits a corner 3 to give Philadelphia a 92-78 lead with 1:36 left, and this one is over.<br><br>With Joel Embiid out, Harris has been the best player on the court today, and is up to 25 and 11 in 36 minutes.

    Rich Hofmann @rich_hofmann

    Tobias Harris drills the corner 3 to put the game out of reach. Fitting, since he was the best player on the floor today.

    Adam Aaronson @SixersAdam

    Tobias Harris really stepping up right now. He's been terrific

    Sean Barnard @Sean_Barnard1

    Give Tobias Harris a lot of credit<br><br>He has stayed ready and been really good to start the playoffs. Sixers need this to continue throughout the postseason

    NBC Sports Philadelphia @NBCSPhilly

    The Tobias Harris Game™

    Hoops Reference @HoopsReference

    Tobias Harris deserves his flowers <br><br>Decisive, aggressive, lockdown on defense, THIS IS WHAT WE LOVE TO SEE FROM HIM <a href="https://t.co/Ov8SDV6ADd">pic.twitter.com/Ov8SDV6ADd</a>

    John Clark @JClarkNBCS

    Tobias Harris🔥🔥<br><br>20+ points in 3 of 4 games in series and 2 double doubles <br><br> <a href="https://t.co/uplNjY0GiW">pic.twitter.com/uplNjY0GiW</a>

    Aidan LaPorta @aidanlaporta69

    TOBIAS HARRIS IS HIM! <a href="https://t.co/yQneYjddAj">pic.twitter.com/yQneYjddAj</a>

    Josh Reynolds @JoshReynolds24

    Tobias Harris this series…<br><br>Game 1:<br><br>- 21 Points<br>- 4 Rebounds<br>- 4 Assists<br><br>Game 2:<br><br>- 20 Points<br>- 12 Rebounds<br>- 2 Assists<br><br>Game 3:<br><br>- 15 Points<br>- 7 Rebounds<br>- 1 Assist<br><br>Game 4:<br><br>- 25 Points<br>- 12 Rebounds<br>- 1 Assist<br><br>Playoff Tobi ballin out again. Good shit <a href="https://twitter.com/tobias31?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@tobias31</a>! We see you! <a href="https://t.co/FT0q0C0JSn">pic.twitter.com/FT0q0C0JSn</a>

    Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

    SHOW TOBIAS HARRIS SOME RESPECT

    Sean Barnard @Sean_Barnard1

    Give Tobias Harris a lot of credit<br><br>He has stayed ready and been really good to start the playoffs. Sixers need this to continue throughout the postseason

    𝗱𝗮𝗻𝘇(like limited) @L3br0njam3s23

    tobias harris lookin like prime kd dawg <a href="https://t.co/wuBYEV4xGN">pic.twitter.com/wuBYEV4xGN</a>

    The 76ers now await the winner of the Boston Celtics vs. Atlanta Hawks first-round playoff series. The C's lead that best-of-seven matchup two games to one.