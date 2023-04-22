Tobias Harris, 76ers Applauded on Twitter for Sweeping Nets amid Joel Embiid Injury

AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

Tobias Harris' 25-point, 12-rebound double-double propelled the Philadelphia 76ers to a 96-88 road win to close out their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series sweep over the Brooklyn Nets.

The 76ers entered this game missing NBA MVP finalist Joel Embiid because of a right knee sprain suffered during Game 3. The rest of the 76ers had to step up in the superstar's absence, and they did just that with Harris leading the way en route to another impressive playoff performance from him.

Thanks in part to Harris, the 76ers dominated the boards despite missing their star big man, grabbing 54 of them to Brooklyn's 38. On defense, Philadelphia held the Nets to 24.3 percent three-point shooting (9-of-37). Brooklyn also scored just 34 points over the second and third quarters.

Harris held off the Nets in the fourth quarter with eight points, including a dagger three in the final two minutes to all but put this game away.

His efforts helped overcome off-nights from James Harden and Tyrese Maxey, who shot just 10-of-38 combined. Harden still added a near triple-double (17 points, 11 assists, eight boards), while Maxey dropped 16 points and eight rebounds.

The unsung hero may have been 76ers center Paul Reed, who stepped in for Embiid in the starting lineup and dropped 10 points and a game-high 15 rebounds, including eight on the offensive glass (three more than the entire Nets team).

Harris was ultimately the catalyst for the 76ers' win as they can now enjoy an extended rest before their second-round series. Twitter recognized Harris' efforts as he finished the Nets series averaging 20.3 points and 8.8 rebounds.

The 76ers now await the winner of the Boston Celtics vs. Atlanta Hawks first-round playoff series. The C's lead that best-of-seven matchup two games to one.