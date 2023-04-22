NFL Draft 2023 Odds: Will Levis Favored Over C.J. Stroud, More for No. 2 Pick

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

It's been a pretty safe bet to assume that quarterbacks Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud would be called back-to-back with the top two picks in the 2023 NFL draft. That bet may not be the best one to wager now.

While Young remains the likely top choice, the most recent betting odds have Kentucky quarterback Will Levis usurping Stroud as the favorite to be taken second overall.

The surge in Levis' stock comes on the heels of rumors it was plummeting, making the situation extremely difficult to follow. At the moment, the Houston Texans hold the selection, picking after the Carolina Panthers.

Levis passes the eye test with flying colors, standing at 6'4" and weighing 229 pounds. He also impressed at the NFL Scouting Combine for his physical tools. Still, his collegiate stats do leave some room for concern.

He originally began his NCAA career at Penn State, where he played primarily as a backup. He then transferred to Kentucky, where he served as a two-year starter and led the Wildcats to two consecutive bowl games. He threw 43 touchdowns in his time with Kentucky but did have a high interception count with 23 in his two seasons.

Stroud, on the other hand, tossed 85 touchdowns to just 12 interceptions in his two seasons with Ohio State and led the Buckeyes to a College Football Playoff berth in his sophomore season. He stands in at a relatively similar frame to Levis, but he has seen some speculation of his stock falling.

Round 1 of the draft is scheduled for Thursday night.