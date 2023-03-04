Will Levis at 2023 NFL Combine: Measurements, Highlights and Reaction

Will Levis at 2023 NFL Combine: Measurements, Highlights and ReactionMarch 4, 2023
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis stole the show at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday thanks to a rocket arm that wowed onlookers during the throwing portion of his day.
Levis is one of the top signal-caller prospects in this year's draft and a strong candidate to land in the top 10 overall. He improved his draft stock Saturday based on an excellent performance.
He measured in at 6'4" and 229 pounds and registered a 34-inch vertical leap and a 10'4" broad jump. He has a 10⅝" hand size and a 32-inch arm length.
The physical talent is clearly there for Levis, who registered the second-fastest throw of the day (59 mph) behind Florida's Anthony Richardson (60 mph).
He showed that arm off on some effortless deep balls at Indianapolis' Lucas Oil Stadium.
That ball explodes out of his hand. <a href="https://twitter.com/will_levis?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@will_levis</a><br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLCombine?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLCombine</a> on <a href="https://twitter.com/nflnetwork?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nflnetwork</a><br>📱: Stream on NFL+ <a href="https://t.co/qY3TtD6SGg">pic.twitter.com/qY3TtD6SGg</a>
Showing off the cannon.<a href="https://twitter.com/will_levis?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@will_levis</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/UKFootball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@UKFootball</a> <br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLCombine?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLCombine</a> on <a href="https://twitter.com/nflnetwork?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nflnetwork</a><br>📱: Stream on NFL+ <a href="https://t.co/tPHB35dxXq">pic.twitter.com/tPHB35dxXq</a>
Will Levis currently leads all QB's in fastest velocity at 59 MPH at the NFL Combine.<br><br>For context, Patrick Mahomes threw 55 mph.<br><br>Justin Herbert threw 55 mph.<br><br>Lamar Jackson threw 49 mph.<br><br>Only Baker Mayfield and Josh Allen have thrown faster than Levis since 2016.<br><br>The Kentucky… <a href="https://t.co/jniEMugCwn">https://t.co/jniEMugCwn</a> <a href="https://t.co/keWRmpnYup">pic.twitter.com/keWRmpnYup</a>
"This guy <a href="https://twitter.com/will_levis?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@will_levis</a>, there was in fact a noticeable buzz in the building when he stepped up there and everyone was waiting to see him just air it out."<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLCombine?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLCombine</a> on <a href="https://twitter.com/nflnetwork?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nflnetwork</a> <a href="https://t.co/gjDSxC8G7A">pic.twitter.com/gjDSxC8G7A</a>
My final eval on Kentucky QB Will Levis' <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLCombine?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLCombine</a> workout:<br><br>-Started out hot and was clearly the best QB in the group <br><br>-In the middle, was aiming the ball too much i/o letting it rip<br><br>-Finished strong and had a good performance overall<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLDraft?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLDraft</a>
Levis will now get ready for Kentucky's Pro Day, which takes place on Friday, March 24. The first round of the NFL draft will occur on Thursday, April 27, in Kansas City.