    Will Levis at 2023 NFL Combine: Measurements, Highlights and Reaction

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIMarch 4, 2023

    INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 04: Quarterback Will Levis of Kentucky participates in a drill during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 04, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
    Stacy Revere/Getty Images

    Kentucky quarterback Will Levis stole the show at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday thanks to a rocket arm that wowed onlookers during the throwing portion of his day.

    Levis is one of the top signal-caller prospects in this year's draft and a strong candidate to land in the top 10 overall. He improved his draft stock Saturday based on an excellent performance.

    He measured in at 6'4" and 229 pounds and registered a 34-inch vertical leap and a 10'4" broad jump. He has a 10⅝" hand size and a 32-inch arm length.

    The physical talent is clearly there for Levis, who registered the second-fastest throw of the day (59 mph) behind Florida's Anthony Richardson (60 mph).

    He showed that arm off on some effortless deep balls at Indianapolis' Lucas Oil Stadium.

    NFL @NFL

    That ball explodes out of his hand. <a href="https://twitter.com/will_levis?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@will_levis</a><br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLCombine?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLCombine</a> on <a href="https://twitter.com/nflnetwork?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nflnetwork</a><br>📱: Stream on NFL+ <a href="https://t.co/qY3TtD6SGg">pic.twitter.com/qY3TtD6SGg</a>

    NFL @NFL

    Showing off the cannon.<a href="https://twitter.com/will_levis?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@will_levis</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/UKFootball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@UKFootball</a> <br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLCombine?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLCombine</a> on <a href="https://twitter.com/nflnetwork?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nflnetwork</a><br>📱: Stream on NFL+ <a href="https://t.co/tPHB35dxXq">pic.twitter.com/tPHB35dxXq</a>

    Josh Taylor @JoshTaylorFB

    Will Levis and Anthony Richardson are showing off their arm talent and athletic abilities today. The upside is absolutely there for these guys.

    NFL Rookie Watch @NFLRookieWatxh

    Will Levis currently leads all QB's in fastest velocity at 59 MPH at the NFL Combine.<br><br>For context, Patrick Mahomes threw 55 mph.<br><br>Justin Herbert threw 55 mph.<br><br>Lamar Jackson threw 49 mph.<br><br>Only Baker Mayfield and Josh Allen have thrown faster than Levis since 2016.<br><br>The Kentucky… <a href="https://t.co/jniEMugCwn">https://t.co/jniEMugCwn</a> <a href="https://t.co/keWRmpnYup">pic.twitter.com/keWRmpnYup</a>

    Erik Schlitt @erikschlitt

    On those go balls, Will Levis waited until the WR was 10 yards past the "throw" marker before he released the ball, trusting his cannon

    Kentucky Football @UKFootball

    "This guy <a href="https://twitter.com/will_levis?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@will_levis</a>, there was in fact a noticeable buzz in the building when he stepped up there and everyone was waiting to see him just air it out."<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLCombine?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLCombine</a> on <a href="https://twitter.com/nflnetwork?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nflnetwork</a> <a href="https://t.co/gjDSxC8G7A">pic.twitter.com/gjDSxC8G7A</a>

    Matt Holder @MHolder95

    My final eval on Kentucky QB Will Levis' <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLCombine?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLCombine</a> workout:<br><br>-Started out hot and was clearly the best QB in the group <br><br>-In the middle, was aiming the ball too much i/o letting it rip<br><br>-Finished strong and had a good performance overall<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLDraft?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLDraft</a>

    Jacob Infante @jacobinfante24

    I'm not putting too much stock in QBs throwing against air, nor should you.<br><br>That said, Will Levis does look the best of these QBs so far. His throws have plenty of velocity behind them, and he's hitting his targets in stride.

    Dannie @dannierogers___

    The people inside Lucas Oil loveee LOVE Kentucky QB Will Levis. Started clapping for him before he stepped up to throw the deep balls. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLCombine?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLCombine</a>

    Nate Atkins @NateAtkins_

    Will Levis has a cannon. I can confirm.

    Andrew Moore @AndrewMooreNFL

    The ball explodes out of Will Levis's hand. Very noticeable in-person.

    Levis will now get ready for Kentucky's Pro Day, which takes place on Friday, March 24. The first round of the NFL draft will occur on Thursday, April 27, in Kansas City.