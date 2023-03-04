Will Levis at 2023 NFL Combine: Measurements, Highlights and Reaction

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis stole the show at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday thanks to a rocket arm that wowed onlookers during the throwing portion of his day.

Levis is one of the top signal-caller prospects in this year's draft and a strong candidate to land in the top 10 overall. He improved his draft stock Saturday based on an excellent performance.

He measured in at 6'4" and 229 pounds and registered a 34-inch vertical leap and a 10'4" broad jump. He has a 10⅝" hand size and a 32-inch arm length.

The physical talent is clearly there for Levis, who registered the second-fastest throw of the day (59 mph) behind Florida's Anthony Richardson (60 mph).

He showed that arm off on some effortless deep balls at Indianapolis' Lucas Oil Stadium.

Levis will now get ready for Kentucky's Pro Day, which takes place on Friday, March 24. The first round of the NFL draft will occur on Thursday, April 27, in Kansas City.