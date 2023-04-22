NBA Rumors: Clippers' Kawhi Leonard Has 'No Timetable' for Return From Knee Injury

AP Photo/Matt York

Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard has no timetable for a return from a right knee sprain that kept him out for Game 3 of his team's Western Conference first-round playoff series against the Phoenix Suns, per Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski previously mentioned how this injury originated, noting that it wasn't related to the right ACL tear that kept Leonard out for all of 2021-22.

Leonard averaged 23.8 points on 51.2 percent shooting (41.6 percent from three-point range), 6.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists in 52 regular-season games this year.

Leonard was nothing short of dominant during the first two games of the Clips-Suns playoff series, averaging 34.5 points on 54.5 percent shooting, 6.5 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 2.0 steals as L.A. managed a split in Phoenix.

The Clippers replaced Leonard with Norman Powell in the starting lineup for Game 3. Powell was exceptional himself with 42 points on 15-of-23 shooting (7-of-12 from three-point range). However, the Suns won 129-124 in L.A. behind 45 points from Devin Booker.

L.A. has already played the entire series without Paul George, who is suffering from a right knee sprain. He is not expected to return during this series, per Haynes.

The onus will be on Russell Westbrook (30 points, 12 assists, eight rebounds in Game 3) to carry much of the burden going forward. Terance Mann (10 points in 26 minutes) should also see increased time off the bench.

The Clippers will look to even the best-of-seven matchup on Saturday when they host the Suns at 3:30 p.m. ET in Crypto.com Arena.