Nikola Jokić's Triple-Double on Rudy Gobert Impresses Fans as Nuggets Beat T-Wolves

David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images

Denver fans did not only see the Nuggets put the Minnesota Timberwolves on the brink of elimination Friday, but they also saw Nikola Jokić make NBA history.

Jokić registered 20 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds to lead the Nuggets to a 120-111 Game 3 win at Target Center in Minnesota. Denver now leads the Western Conference first-round series 3-0.

The game marked Jokić's seventh career playoff triple-double. He now trails only Wilt Chamberlain, who recorded nine, for the most for centers in league history, per ESPN Stats & Info.

Jokić was consistently matched up against Rudy Gobert, who is often Minnesota's best two-way player. Gobert visibly struggled throughout Friday night to contain Jokić.

Jokić's triple-double did not involve a single free-throw attempt.

He was forced to sit for a chunk of the third quarter after accruing four fouls, but the Nuggets managed to hold on to the momentum and extend their lead over the Wolves even with their hottest player on the bench.

Michael Porter Jr., who stepped up in Jokić's absence, led Denver with 25 points by the end of the night.

Since being founded as the Larks in 1967, Denver has yet to sweep a playoff series. As the Wolves search for an answer to Jokić, the Nuggets will battle for that franchise first when they take on the Timberwolves in Game 4 on Sunday in Minnesota.