Lakers' LeBron James: 'I'm Not Here for the BS' After Dillon Brooks Comments

Justin Ford/Getty Images

LeBron James declined to respond to Memphis' Dillon Brooks calling him "old" after the two clashed during the Lakers-Grizzlies Game 2 on Wednesday night.

"I'm not here for the B.S.," said the Los Angeles star Friday, per Spectrum SN's Mike Trudell. "I'm ready to play."

James and Brooks exchanged chirps and shoves during Game 2, and Brooks celebrated in James' face after sinking a three-pointer. The Grizzlies won 103-93.

Brooks registered 12 points for Memphis, while James led Los Angeles with 28 points and 12 rebounds in the loss. James said trash talk would not impact the outcome of the series.

"The game is won in between the four lines," said James, according to The Athletic's Jovan Buha. "Always has. Always will be."

The Grizzlies and Lakers tip off Game 3 on Saturday at 10 p.m. ET. The series is tied at 1-1.

When asked on Wednesday what he would say to people telling him that he shouldn't challenge one of the better players in the NBA, Brooks shook his head.

"I don't care. He's old," Brooks said.

He continued: "I poke bears. I don't respect no one until they come and give me 40."

Before the playoffs began, Brooks was already talking about James. He told reporters on April 11 he wanted to play James in a seven-game series.

"The legacy is there," Brooks said, per Memphis News' Mark Giannotto. "First time back in the playoffs, knock him out right away in the first round. It'll test us good. They got good pieces, good players, and that'll be a good first round matchup for us."

James has had plenty of opposing players attempt to start rivalries with him throughout the years, from DeShawn Stevenson calling him "overrated" in 2008 to Lance Stephenson blowing in his ear in 2014. Most of those clashes ended with James prevailing on the court.

So far in this tied first-round series, the Lakers star has lived up to his reputation by racking up 49 points and 23 rebounds through two games.

Will Brooks' attempts to get under his skin limit that production more than James' previous would-be rivals? Brooks is certainly hoping so as the Grizzlies prepare to take on the Lakers again in Game 3 on Saturday.