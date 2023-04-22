X

    Jalen Brunson, Barrett Bounce-Back Energize Knicks Fans in Win vs. Mitchell, Cavs

    Francisco RosaApril 22, 2023

    RJ Barrett
    RJ BarrettNathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

    The whispers of RJ Barrett's demise were a bit premature.

    After struggling mightily in the first two games of the New York Knicks' playoff series against the Cleveland Cavaliers, the fourth-year swingman showed up in a big way as he helped the lead the charge in a pivotal 99-79 Game 3 win for New York.

    Barrett finished with 19 points to go along with eight rebounds and three assists on 8-of-12 shooting from the field in front of a rocking crowd at Madison Square Garden that was loving every second of his performance.

    It was a Knicks fanbase that was bashing him after he went a combined 6-of-25 from the field over the first two games of the series. But he showed up when the team needed him most on a night in which offense was hard to come by.

    Barrett came out aggressive from the jump as he scored 14 of his points in the first half, and the Knicks took a 13-point lead into the locker room.

    He cooled down a bit in the second half but was still all over the floor, finding an open teammate or grabbing a key rebound as New York pulled away to take a 2-1 lead in the Eastern Conference series.

    While they were sure to rip Barrett when he wasn't performing, Knicks fans gave him his flowers on Twitter following the huge win.

    NBA @NBA

    RJ Barrett for three and MSG is rockin'!<br><br>CLE/NYK Game 3 underway on ABC 🍿 <a href="https://t.co/tyvU1hZajw">pic.twitter.com/tyvU1hZajw</a>

    ESPN @espn

    RJ BARRETT HAS MSG ROCKIN' 🔊🎉 <a href="https://t.co/FwnBpkl0hq">pic.twitter.com/FwnBpkl0hq</a>

    Ashley Nicole Moss @AshNicoleMoss

    RJ Barrett after hearing the slander: <a href="https://t.co/Z2F76yP06g">pic.twitter.com/Z2F76yP06g</a>

    The Knicks Wall @TheKnicksWall

    Game 3 RJ Barrett??? <a href="https://t.co/OoWPpKK21n">pic.twitter.com/OoWPpKK21n</a>

    KnicksMuse @KnicksMuse

    RJ BARRETT WE NEED YOU <a href="https://t.co/lywXqDih8M">pic.twitter.com/lywXqDih8M</a>

    FM BlueBlood: go knicks @TempoStyx

    RJ Barrett is wide awake y'all

    Jake Brown @JakeBrownNBA

    Are we witnessing THE RJ Barrett playoff game? <a href="https://t.co/UID9I4wdWP">pic.twitter.com/UID9I4wdWP</a>

    Knicks Memes @KnicksMemes

    RJ Barrett every time the Knicks fanbase gives up on him <a href="https://t.co/7i6Zpt2qzK">pic.twitter.com/7i6Zpt2qzK</a>

    The Knicks Wall @TheKnicksWall

    PUT SOME RESPECT ON RJ BARRETT'S NAME!!

    Jay Knicky TKW @JayKnicky

    RJ Barrett is back you peasants!

    BetMGM 🦁 @BetMGM

    RJ Barrett to Donovan Mitchell tonight <a href="https://t.co/ZiEw1MhSnI">pic.twitter.com/ZiEw1MhSnI</a>

    Jonathan Macri @JCMacriNBA

    Needless to say, RJ Barrett has been the best player on the court in the early going. Won't be enough crows in the world for me if this keep up.

    KFTV Bankai 🗡️ @New_Tape_City

    RJ Barrett tonight when the Knicks needed him the most. <a href="https://t.co/abuUyOfu8t">pic.twitter.com/abuUyOfu8t</a>

    BetMGM 🦁 @BetMGM

    They're chanting RJ Barrett's name at the Garden 👏 <a href="https://t.co/HcfmzqQFsz">pic.twitter.com/HcfmzqQFsz</a>

    In addition to Barrett, Jalen Brunson's performance was also a welcome sight after the star guard went 5-of-17 from the field in the Game 2 loss in Cleveland.

    Brunson finished with a team-high 21 points on 10-of-18 shooting Friday and did a lot of his damage down the stretch as New York put the game out of reach.

    He's done a great job of combating Cleveland's elite backcourt of Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland over the first few games of the series and will continue to be crucial if the Knicks are going to advance.

    Brandon Aronowitz @BrandAronowitz

    Jalen Brunson is back in God mode!! That man is a special special basketball player

    Alex Picks @ARPicks_

    Jalen Brunson is different.

    TooIz @IzyTooWavy

    JALEN BRUNSON IS MY GOAT 🐐

    Super Bowl 52 MVP @vj_v_

    Brunson has been playing some amazing basketball this series

    Tom Krasniqi @TKras

    How did the Dallas Mavericks let Jalen Brunson walk out the door? <br><br>Horrendous mistake. <br><br>What a blessing for the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Knicks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Knicks</a>.

    . @disgame23

    Jalen Brunson is the greatest player I've ever seen

    Connor Wright @Connor_wright33

    Jalen Brunson is absolutely crazy at basketball. He is cooking the whole cavs team.

    DANIEL | Growth Minded Leader🇳🇬🇬🇧 @danielawosanya

    Brunson is HIM.

    The night was so good for the Knicks that Derrick Rose saw a few minutes of action, which had the crowd at MSG going wild late in the fourth quarter.

    With the win, New York is just two victories away from its first appearance in the second round of the playoffs in a decade. The last time it made it that far was in 2013, when it was led by Carmelo Anthony and JR Smith.

    The Knicks will have a chance to put a chokehold on the series in Game 4 on Sunday. Tipoff is at 1 p.m. ET.