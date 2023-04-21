WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from April 21

WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from April 21April 21, 2023
The Women's Tag Team Championship was at stake Friday night on SmackDown as Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez defended against Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville, one of two title clashes on the Fox broadcast.
Were the champions, still early in their reign, able to hold off their challengers or did the company crown new titleholders for the second time in as many weeks?
Find out with this recap of a show that also saw Gunther defend his Intercontinental Championship against Xavier Woods.
Match Card
- Women's Tag Team Championship Match: Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez (c) vs. Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville
- Intercontinental Championship Match: Xavier Woods vs. Gunther (c)
- Ricochet and Braun Strowman vs. The Viking Raiders
- Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar vs. Finn Balor and Damian Priest
- No Disqualification Match: Matt Riddle vs. Solo Sikoa
Announced in advance for Friday's show were:
Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar vs. The Judgment Day
- Mysterio delivered a bulldog to create separation and allow him to make the hot tag to Escobar.
- Escobar teased a dive but Balor exploded from out of nowhere with a clothesline.
- Priest rocked Escobar with a big superkick to halt his momentum and retain control of the match.
- Escobar delivered a splash to Balor but the former Universal champion was not the legal man. Priest entered, delivered South of Heaven and scored the win.
Ahead of Bad Bunny's return on Monday's Raw, The Judgment Day scored a key victory over the LWO as Damian Priest and Finn Balor knocked off Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar in the night's opening contest.
A competitive, energetic match, it was a great way to kick off the show and highlight two of the top acts in WWE right now. Considering they were part of the wild and chaotic conclusion to Raw, it made sense to start Friday's show with them and pick up where things left off.
It would be nice to see Escobar score a big win on WWE TV at some point but he is, apparently, more expendable at this point than Mysterio as the company builds to what will likely be a massive tag team match involving the aforementioned Bunny.
Judgment Day scored a rare clean victory, Priest looked imposing and now, Mysterio will look toward the biggest musician in the world for support in his quest to end the differences that exist between him and the heel faction.
Result
Judgment Day defeated Mysterio and Escobar
Grade
B
Top Moments