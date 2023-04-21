WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from April 21

2 of 2

Credit: WWE.com

Ahead of Bad Bunny's return on Monday's Raw, The Judgment Day scored a key victory over the LWO as Damian Priest and Finn Balor knocked off Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar in the night's opening contest.

A competitive, energetic match, it was a great way to kick off the show and highlight two of the top acts in WWE right now. Considering they were part of the wild and chaotic conclusion to Raw, it made sense to start Friday's show with them and pick up where things left off.

It would be nice to see Escobar score a big win on WWE TV at some point but he is, apparently, more expendable at this point than Mysterio as the company builds to what will likely be a massive tag team match involving the aforementioned Bunny.

Judgment Day scored a rare clean victory, Priest looked imposing and now, Mysterio will look toward the biggest musician in the world for support in his quest to end the differences that exist between him and the heel faction.

Result

Judgment Day defeated Mysterio and Escobar

Grade

B

Top Moments