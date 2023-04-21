NFL Draft 2023 Rumors: Colts 'Want' Will Levis but 'Complicated' If C.J. Stroud Falls

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts are in the quarterback market leading into the 2023 NFL draft, and it appears the franchise has a pretty clear vision for what it wants...unless C.J. Stroud falls.

According to an AFC scout, the Colts, who own the fourth overall pick, "want" former Kentucky quarterback Will Levis, per ESPN's Matt Miller. However, the situation will become more complicated if Stroud is still available at No. 4.

"The question is, do they love him more than Stroud? I think they do, but that's a bold move," one scout said.

Another scout added: "The Colts would probably love for someone to jump them and select Stroud so they can take Levis."

While Levis is one of the top quarterbacks available this spring, many draft experts do not have him going higher than Stroud or Alabama's Bryce Young. Additionally, Levis may not even be considered better than Florida's Anthony Richardson.

Bleacher Report's NFL Scouting Department has Levis as the fourth-best quarterback available behind Stroud, Richardson and Young.

B/R NFL Scout Derrik Klassen wrote of Levis:

"In all, Levis is a bet on getting something similar to Ryan Tannehill. Like Tannehill, Levis has the arm, toughness, functional athleticism, and experience to come in and play right away. However, the accuracy woes, inconsistent processing, and lack of spark outside the pocket make for a long and winding road before Levis can reach his full potential. Levis will fit best in a McVay/Shanahan style system that allows him a smoother transition to the league from a mental standpoint."

Levis, who began his college career at Penn State before transferring to Kentucky, had a solid 2022 campaign, completing 65.4 percent of his passes for 2,406 yards and 19 touchdowns against 10 interceptions in 11 games

However, he didn't prove that he's better than Stroud or Young, so the Colts will have to be pretty confident in his talent and development to take him fourth overall.