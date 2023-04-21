NFL Exec: Bijan Robinson 'Special but Not Worth the Investment' Due To RB Contracts

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Former Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson is one of the top players available in the 2023 NFL draft, but one NFL executive believes he's "not worth the investment" due to the way the running back market is trending.

"He's special but not worth the investment," the executive told ESPN's Jordan Reid. "Look at all of the teams that signed running backs to second contracts. It's not pretty and many never ever see the end of the deal."

The market for running backs in the NFL has become quite interesting over the last several seasons.

As elite veteran players near the end of their contracts, teams are faced with the difficult decision of whether or not to extend the contract, likely for a large amount of money, or let the player walk and draft a new, equally effective running back.

Take the Las Vegas Raiders, for example. Josh Jacobs was set to become a free agent this offseason, but the Raiders opted to place the franchise tag on him worth $10.1 million to prevent him from hitting the open market.

Jacobs has emerged as one of the best running backs in the NFL, and he has made it quite clear he's looking for a long-term contract. The Athletic's Vic Tafur reported earlier this week that Jacobs "has not signed his franchise tag tender and will not be reporting to the Raiders' offseason workout program."

With Jacobs likely to hold out, the Raiders are considered among the teams to be in the running back market leading up to the draft.

Whichever team lands Robinson will eventually face this tough decision once his rookie contract expires. However, his talent alone should make that decision worth the risk.

Robinson is considered one of the top-five players in the draft for a reason. He is coming off a 2022 season in which he rushed for 1,580 yards and 18 touchdowns in 12 games.

Bleacher Report's NFL Scouting Department has Robinson listed as the best running back in the 2023 class and the fourth-best prospect overall.

"Robinson checks just about every box for an elite running back prospect. He should step in right away and be able to carry the workload for a rushing offense, as well as contribute in the passing game," B/R NFL Scout Derrik Klassen wrote of the former Longhorn. "Robinson has the potential to be a multi-time Pro Bowler and one of the better backs in the NFL."

The first round of the NFL draft is slated for April 27, and Robinson surely will not have to wait too long for his name to be called.