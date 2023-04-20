McShay: Anthony Richardson Falling to No. 12 in 2023 NFL Draft 'Will Not Surprise Me'

David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

With so many quarterbacks who could go in the top 10 of the 2023 NFL draft, it wouldn't necessarily be shocking if one of them fell.

ESPN's Todd McShay thinks the one falling could be Florida's Anthony Richardson.

"It will not surprise me at all if we get to pick 12 and he's still on the board," McShay said during a discussion with Ryen Russillo of The Ringer. "I haven't heard a single team or a single person say, 'Hey, I've kind of heard they like Anthony Richardson.'"

A recent mock draft from B/R's NFL Scouting Department projected Richardson to go No. 4 overall to the Indianapolis Colts with Ohio State's C.J. Stroud and Alabama's Bryce Young as the top two picks to the Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans.

Kentucky's Will Levis fell to No. 19 in that mock.

There doesn't seem to be much consensus at this point other than Young going to the Panthers with the top pick. Houston needs a quarterback and picks second, while the Colts could also use a franchise signal-caller with the fourth pick.

Perhaps other teams will look to trade up for the Arizona Cardinals' No. 3 pick if they see an opportunity to take the player they like the most.

Richardson is a high-risk, high-reward prospect.

On the one hand, he brings head-turning athleticism to the quarterback position with the ability to make plays with his legs and unleash deep balls downfield. On the other hand, he was the furthest thing from a consistent passer at the college level and may need some time to adjust to the NFL game.

He completed just 53.8 percent of his passes in his final season with the Gators.

All it will take is one team that falls in love with his potential to make him a top-five pick. But there are plenty of risks involved with such a selection as well, which could lead to him falling come draft day.

Such a scenario wouldn't surprise McShay.