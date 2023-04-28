Projecting Where Malik Cunningham Will Be Drafted After Day 1 of 2023 NFL Draft

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud and Anthony Richardson generated most of the quarterback headlines leading into the 2023 NFL draft, but there are still some signal-callers available after the first round.

One of those players is Louisville's Malik Cunningham.

The biggest question with Cunningham likely isn't where he will be drafted, but rather if he will be drafted at all.

After all, Dane Brugler of The Athletic projected him as a "priority free agent" who would not be drafted ahead of the event. Brugler highlighted his athleticism but pointed to concerns about his size and that "his inconsistent throwing mechanics affect his accuracy."

Cunningham is listed at 6'0" and 192 pounds, which Lance Zierlein of NFL.com noted is "slighter than teams typically like at quarterback."

Zierlein also raised concerns about his accuracy on deep balls and his tendency to stare into coverage on certain routes.

Cunningham might have been better off going pro after the 2021 season. He completed 62 percent of his passes for 2,941 yards, 19 touchdowns and six interceptions while adding 1,031 yards and 20 scores on the ground as a runner.

His production dropped in 10 games in 2022, and he completed 62.4 percent of his throws for 1,568 yards, eight touchdowns and five interceptions to go with 560 yards and 12 touchdowns as a runner.

The lack of progress in his final collegiate season could be a concern, but it wasn't that long ago he was one of the best players in the ACC. The athleticism and speed are still there, which should land him on the radar of teams that start mobile quarterbacks.

It is easier for NFL teams with dual-threat signal-callers to also have mobile backups so they can keep the same offense in place in case there is an injury.

For that reason, look for a team such as the Philadelphia Eagles, Buffalo Bills or Baltimore Ravens to potentially take a flier on Cunningham in the sixth or seventh round instead of waiting for him to be an undrafted free agent.