Former Cowboys RB Don McIlhenny Dies at Age 88; Scored 1st Rushing TD in DAL History

Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini

Former Dallas Cowboys running back Don McIlhenny died this week at the age of 88, the team announced Thursday.

McIlhenny was among the first players to ever suit up for the Cowboys when the franchise was founded in 1960, spending two years with the team. He was the first player in franchise history to score a rushing touchdown in the NFL. It was his only rushing touchdown as a member of the Cowboys.

McIlhenny began his six-year career with the Detroit Lions in 1956. He played for the Green Bay Packers before joining Dallas, and he had a brief stint with the San Francisco 49ers before his retirement in 1961.

Prior to joining the NFL, McIlhenny had an impressive collegiate career at SMU, where he was named to the all-conference team.

McIlhenny had four children with his wife Jan, who died in 2018. Their son Lance is one of the winningest quarterbacks in SMU history and played alongside Hall of Fame running back Eric Dickerson in the 1980s. Along with running back Craig James, their offense was nicknamed the Pony Express because of their devastating option-based rushing attack.

Despite his success as a college quarterback, Lance chose not to follow his father's footsteps into the NFL. He is still known as one of the greatest option quarterbacks in NCAA history.